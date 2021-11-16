Area home builders win statewide awards

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dothan and the Wiregrass won several awards at the recent 2021 Home Builders Association of Alabama (HBAA) Annual Convention.

Each year, the HBAA president selects a small and large local HBA to receive a president’s trophy in recognition of outstanding service and excellence throughout the year.

During its convention held Nov. 4-6, HBAA President Blake Corder presented the President’s Trophy for a small association to the HBA of Dothan and the Wiregrass led by President Chris Brannon.

Bill DeLoney, owner of Deloney Construction of Dothan, was named the 2021 HBAA’s Don Nolan Builder of the Year, which recognizes a builder from an association with fewer than 500 members who has shown outstanding service to local and state associations, the community, and the building industry as a whole.

DeLoney, a member of Dothan’s HBA, has served as a former president, state director, national director, and as a member of the board of directors and governmental affairs committee.

Kenny Thompson of Whatley Supply was named the 2021 HBAA’s Sidney Land Associate of the Year, which recognizes an outstanding associate member from a local small association.

Thompson has served as an associate council chair as well as the state and local director for the HBA of Dothan and the Wiregrass and is currently serving as chair of the HBAA’s Associates Council at the state level.