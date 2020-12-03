 Skip to main content
Area leaders tour Wallace-Dothan facilities
Leaders from around the Wiregrass stopped by Wallace Community College-Dothan on Dec. 1 to tour the facilities and learn more about what the College has to offer students.

The structure behind the group is a welding simulator, designed and constructed by the welding program, to simulate the workplace environment for future welders.

Pictured left to right: Troy Fountain – President – Wiregrass Foundation (incoming); Dr. Dennis Coe – Interim Superintendent, Dothan City Schools; Dr. Lisa Stamps – Daleville City Schools Superintendent; Ms. Lori Parker Beasley, Henry County Schools Superintendent (January 1, 2021); Mr. Brandy White – Houston County Schools Superintendent (January 1, 2021); Dr. Linda C. Young – President, WCCD; Ms. Jennifer Matheny – Dual Enrollment Coordinator, WCCD; Mr. Joey Jackson – Welding Instructor, WCCD; and Mr. Corey Butterfield – Welding Instructor, WCCD.

