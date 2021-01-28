Area student named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List

To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.

Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 70 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.