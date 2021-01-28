 Skip to main content
Area student named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List
Area student named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List

Rebekah Hobson of Kinsey was recently named to the LaGrange College Fall Semester VPAA’s List.

To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.

Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 70 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.

