Area students earn degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, Md. — The following area students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus:

Krystal M. Nobles of Ozark earned an Associate of Arts

Benjamin Richards of Fort Rucker earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies

Zachary Clay Dansby of Eufaula earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Taylor Simmons Welcome of Fort Rucker earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Emmanuel E. Maxwell of Dothan earned a Master of Science in Management

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.

College generic graduation commencement grad in profile
News & Record
