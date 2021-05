Area students earn degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.