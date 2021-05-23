Area students earn degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — The following area students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus:
Krystal M. Nobles of Ozark earned an Associate of Arts
Benjamin Richards of Fort Rucker earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies
Zachary Clay Dansby of Eufaula earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Taylor Simmons Welcome of Fort Rucker earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Emmanuel E. Maxwell of Dothan earned a Master of Science in Management
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.
