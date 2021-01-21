Area students make President’s, dean’s lists at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. – The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s and dean’s lists after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year.

The president’s list includes Abigail Hines of Fort Gaines, Kape McRae of Clio, and Zack Myers of Cottonwood. The dean’s list includes Bailey Bradshaw and Savannah Sweeney, both of Dothan.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 5,100 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state and America's second oldest Baptist college.