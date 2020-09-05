Area superintendents ready for classes to resume in COVID era

The upcoming school year poses new challenges, some known and some unforeseen, as area school leaders grapple with trying to provide students a quality, balanced education amid the volatility of COVID-19.
Houston County Schools, Dothan City Schools, and Henry County Schools are among the districts that will reopen on Tuesday after their school boards voted to delay start dates, allowing for more time for planning, organizing, and getting necessary equipment and supplies.
However, some equipment still has not arrived on time, as computer companies have had trouble filling orders for laptops.
Finding teachers, substitutes, tutors, and nurses have been a chief concern for those school superintendents as they struggle to find faculty willing to work in a school environment during a pandemic.
Having to implement a virtual program to work collectively with the school’s curriculum has also been trying, as schools work to balance the workload between virtual teachers, traditional, and hybrid teachers while offering a good course selection for both.
“No one’s ever done anything like this before,” Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell said. “Even under the best of conditions, this would have been difficult to do in a short amount of time.”
Houston County Schools changed its learning platform for students to Schoology mid-summer to give students a more seamless learning experience. The new platform allows students to receive assignments directly from county school teachers rather than curriculum curated by Odysseyware using state standards. Henry County Schools is also using the Schoology platform.
Sewell said roughly 1,200 virtual students – about 20% of the student population – will be assigned classes as if they were attending school physically, which he believes will help them stay on the same path when they migrate to traditional instruction.
“What I foresee is that the majority of students will come back to traditional classes eventually,” he said.
The hybrid model is being implemented at elementary and secondary schools in the system
Dothan City Schools is following the same model for its high school students, but will have virtual-only teachers in its elementary schools and junior high school.
There are 63 elementary virtual teachers and 11 virtual teachers at Dothan Preparatory Academy.
Both school systems have hired two virtual facilitators each that will function in the same way – monitoring login times for students, providing help to parents and students with the learning management systems, and monitoring academic progress.
While teachers have been trained on new technologies to facilitate virtual learning, schools have also been busy hiring nurses to help monitor students’ health and wellness while at school.
Dothan City Schools has two nurses at every school now, as well as a nurse liaison who will help specifically with COVID-19 monitoring and prevention as well as communicating with the community. Thermal-imaging cameras that will help identify students with fevers have been purchased, and will take approximately three weeks to install.
Houston County Schools has contracted more part-time nurses to assist, and has equipped each teacher and other staff members with a forehead thermometer to identify students with body temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Students with elevated temperatures will be sent to the school nurse for further evaluation and could be sent to isolation rooms as nurses contact parents to pick up their children.
Isolation rooms at Houston County Schools have stalls set up with PVC pipe and plastic to limit exposure between students in the isolation room.
Dothan and Houston County School superintendents said parents would be called if there are confirmed cases in their child’s classroom. Sewell said parents can expect daily calls using their mass calling system to inform parents of the number of active cases at their schools, but will likely move to a weekly calling system as time goes on. Dothan schools will also be using a mass calling system, but the system will also report cumulative cases on its COVID-19 dashboard on its website weekly.
Despite setbacks and the unpredictable nature of the virus, Sewell and Dothan City School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards lauded the willingness of teachers to quickly adapt to the changing environment and protocols.
“We’re as prepared as any system could be,” Edwards said. “I’d rather have a different year without COVID… but that’s not where we are.”
Sewell and Edwards said they are excited for the school year to start and expect kinks to arise the first few weeks back, but are confident that they’ll be able to work through the difficulties ahead.
“We’re looking forward to getting back,” Sewell said. “We’re ready to do what we’ve been training for.”
Henry and Houston County Schools and Dothan City Schools will resume virtual and in-person instruction Tuesday.
