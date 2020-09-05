Area superintendents ready for classes to resume in COVID era

While teachers have been trained on new technologies to facilitate virtual learning, schools have also been busy hiring nurses to help monitor students’ health and wellness while at school.

Dothan City Schools has two nurses at every school now, as well as a nurse liaison who will help specifically with COVID-19 monitoring and prevention as well as communicating with the community. Thermal-imaging cameras that will help identify students with fevers have been purchased, and will take approximately three weeks to install.

Houston County Schools has contracted more part-time nurses to assist, and has equipped each teacher and other staff members with a forehead thermometer to identify students with body temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Students with elevated temperatures will be sent to the school nurse for further evaluation and could be sent to isolation rooms as nurses contact parents to pick up their children.

Isolation rooms at Houston County Schools have stalls set up with PVC pipe and plastic to limit exposure between students in the isolation room.