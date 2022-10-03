 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argument over seat at barbecue leads to Henry County killing Sunday

An argument at a Sunday afternoon barbecue in Henry County escalated to murder after one attendee shot another in the neck.

Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox said Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, has been charged with capital murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Tolbert is being held with no bond in the Henry County Jail.

According to Maddox, an argument over a seat at a barbecue at a residence on Henry County Road 57 near Shorterville turned into a physical fight between Tolbert and the victim, 26-year-old Danny Dale Cullins. Tolbert left the barbecue and returned with a shotgun, shooting Cullins in the neck.

The shooting happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m., Maddox said. Cullins was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead by the Henry County coroner.

Tolbert, who lives on Henry County Road 59, turned himself in to law enforcement.

The felony charge for firing the shotgun in an occupied dwelling elevated the murder charge to capital murder, according to Maddox. Nobody else was injured.

Maddox said the two men knew each other and are both from the Shorterville community.

“I just don’t understand how someone can get that mad to commit murder over a place to sit down,” Maddox said. “I don’t understand it.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

