Arista Aviation unveils its new WASP helicopter

Area law enforcement agencies have a new addition to the Wiregrass Aviation Support Program with a freshly-painted WASP OH-58 aircraft, donated and painted by Arista Aviation.

Arista Aviation is a maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation with a primary focus on the Bell UH-1 Iroquois — the Huey helicopter — for department state air wing, which works with Fort Rucker with training exercises and helps with heavy maintenance on some of their aircrafts as well.

“It cost a lot of money to keep these types of things going; however if they can use their money to actually do operations and help the community, we can offset some of those costs by helping out,” said Rob Dodson, chief operating officer at Arista Aviation.

“These guys put their lives on the line every day, so anyway we can help out and keep the community safe through these assets like this we are more than willing to help out.”

The helicopter will be used in the WASP program in partnership with many local agencies to patrol the Wiregrass area and to be the force multiplier for those agencies, said Mason Bynum, chief deputy of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

The WASP program partners with local agencies such as Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, and others providing patrols and services to all those agencies for the community, reports Bynum.

“This is a first for the Dothan Police Department and we are extremely proud of it and of the people that worked on it, these hard working men and women of the Wiregrass,” said Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.

“To have an aircraft in the DPD, it serves the citizens and brings a level of enforcement and protection to the community that cannot be understated or underscored, but to have our logo on this it really means to world to all of us.”