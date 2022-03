A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:02 p.m. Friday claimed the life of an Ariton man.

John Roysce Howell Jr., 44, was fatally injured when the 2009 International 4300 truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 84 mile marker, approximately two miles north of Troy city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.