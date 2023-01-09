Ariton man, woman charged with child abuse in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON — An Ariton man and woman are in Coffee County Jail after being arrested Monday on charges of aggravated child abuse in connection with charges filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources in December 2022.

Nate Smith, 20, and Brittany Taylor, 19, are in Coffee County Jail without bond. Coffee County Sheriff Office Capt. Michael Hines said Monday that the Coffee County DHR report states that a four-month old child “suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.”

No further information will be released due to the nature of this case, Hines said.