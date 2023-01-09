 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ariton man, woman charged with child abuse in Coffee County

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW BROCKTON — An Ariton man and woman are in Coffee County Jail after being arrested Monday on charges of aggravated child abuse in connection with charges filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources in December 2022.

Nate Smith, 20, and Brittany Taylor, 19, are in Coffee County Jail without bond. Coffee County Sheriff Office Capt. Michael Hines said Monday that the Coffee County DHR report states that a four-month old child “suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.”

No further information will be released due to the nature of this case, Hines said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Second deadly Colorado avalanche of the season kills two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert