Ariton to honor Big Mama Thornton with street naming

Blues legend Big Mama Thornton is getting some recognition in the small Dale County town where she was spent her the earliest years of her life.

Nearly four decades after her death, Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton will be honored by her hometown of Ariton with a street named in her honor – Big Mama Thornton Circle. A ceremony will be held Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

There will be a brief presentation on Thornton as well as a meet and greet at Ariton Baptist Church, located at 157 Atlantic Rd.

Thornton was born in Ariton on Dec. 11, 1926. She died July 25, 1984, in Los Angeles after years of heavy drinking and smoking took a toll on her body. She was 57 years old.

There are people in Ariton who remember Willie Mae Thornton, but they didn’t always understand the influence she had on music and other artists.

“Even in her hometown as recent as five to 10 years ago, people from Ariton had no idea,” local blues radio personality Gil Anthony said. “If they knew who she was, they didn’t know where she came from, and a lot of people didn’t even know how big she was outside (of Ariton). It’s one of these things, you’re always least known in your home area.”

She got her start singing in her father’s church and left Alabama after her mother’s death, initially performing with Sammy Green’s Hot Harlem Revue. She sang, wrote music, played drums, and performed on the harmonica.

While her musical influence remained unknown to many Wiregrass residents, Thornton was revered by other blues artists. She recorded the song “Hound Dog” three years before Elvis Presley, and wrote and recorded “Ball and Chain” – a song Janis Joplin would later record.

Anthony said Thornton was a trailblazer.

“Her stuff is still being recorded today by contemporary blues artists,” he said.

Thornton died in poverty, however, and was buried at Englewood Cemetery, a gravesite now shared by two other people. Her funeral procession was led by musician Johnny Otis.

For years, Anthony and others have tried to get more recognition for Thornton. While the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis inducted Thornton in 1984 after her death, it took until 2020 for her to be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Thornton has been honored several times during the Wiregrass Blues Festival, including just this past spring. A mural of Thornton now adorns the side of Hoppergrass restaurant in Ozark, and there’s an effort underway to have Thornton at least moved to her own grave, if not back to Ariton.

Another local blues musician, guitarist J.W. Warren, will have a road named from him as well – J.W. Warren Alley. Warren was born in Enterprise and raised in Ariton, one of 11 children in a sharecropping family. His guitar and musical skills were recorded in the early 1980s and released on an album. He wrote original blues songs and performed favorites in local establishments. According to the Wiregrass Blues Society, Warren’s finger picking and slide technique on the guitar was considered a style unique to Southeast Alabama, and his life was actually documented by a German blues photographer and researcher.

Warren’s reluctance to leave Ariton, however, may have kept his music from gaining wider recognition. Warren died in 2005.