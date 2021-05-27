Armed Forces Bank at Fort Rucker among branch locations with ‘Send A Letter’ drop boxes

Beginning during National Military Appreciation Month (May) and to kick off Memorial Day, Armed Forces Bank at Fort Rucker — a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907 — will become an official collection site for the A Million Thanks “Send A Letter” campaign.

Drop boxes will be available in Armed Forces Bank’s 26 branch locations across the country (and in 80 locations of Academy Bank, AFB’s sister bank) for the public to send notes of support and gratitude to military members serving around the world. Since 2004, A Million Thanks has collected and distributed nearly 11 million letters to military service members.

As the official financial services partner for A Million Thanks, Armed Forces Bank also offers the opportunity to send digital messages of thanks via its website at www.afbank.com/message-your-appreciation/a-million-thanks.

A Million Thanks is a national organization that collects and distributes letters of support and thanks directly to active duty, reserve and veteran military men and women. AFB was recently named the official financial services partner for A Million Thanks.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.