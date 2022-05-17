Armed Forces Day celebration this Saturday at Troy Dothan Campus

For the second straight year, Troy University in partnership with Friends of Army Aviation will host an Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday, May 21 at Troy’s Dothan Campus.

The featured attraction is the FOAA’s Ride program, which gives participants the opportunity to fly in a historic UH-1H Huey helicopter.

The day-long event opens at 8 a.m. and officially kicks off with a ceremony recognizing all branches of the military at 9 a.m. followed by the first flight at 9:30 a.m. Multiple food vendors will be on site as well as an expanded fun zone for guests of all ages, door prizes and more.

“We’re pleased to once again host this event honoring the men and women of our great nation’s military,” said Dothan Campus Vice Chancellor Dr. Don Jeffrey, a veteran of the Army National Guard. “Friends of Army Aviation are giving the public an opportunity to experience a piece of American history, and Troy is committed to honoring our armed forces in any way we can.”

The flights cost $60 per person and begin at 10 a.m. The last flight is scheduled to depart at 5:50 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event until 2 p.m. or in advance at www.friendsofarmyaviation.org.

“Friends of Army Aviation is happy to collaborate once again with Troy University in bringing our communities together to celebrate our military,” said FOAA President John “Doc” Holladay. “Dr. Jeffrey and Chancellor Jack Hawkins understand what we’re trying to do, and we’re grateful for the partnership we have with Troy University.”