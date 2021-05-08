Armed Forces Day event set for Saturday at Troy University's Dothan campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At the end of the day, it’s all for us to give the community a chance to share their patriotism and show their support for not only our veterans but for the active-duty service members that are our heroes out there now,” said John Klosky, a FOAA board member.

The day-long program in Dothan begins at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and a parachute demonstration from the Round Canopy Parachuting Team-USA at 9:30 a.m. There will be flag demonstrations, and FOAA’s Traveling Aviation Museum will also be on site as will food vendors and other attractions. There will also be a group Vietnam era re-enactors.

“Our intent is to give the public a visual understanding of what soldiers were doing in the combat zones in Vietnam,” said Klosky, who served as an Army pilot in Iraq.

Huey rides begin at 10 a.m. and end around 7 p.m. The rides cost $50 per person, and tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event or in advance by visiting friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/2021-armed-forces-day-celebration/. The price may seem steep, but the aircraft is expensive to operate and maintain. All the crew and ground workers are volunteers with FOAA.