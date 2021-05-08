Armed Forces Day event set for Saturday at Troy University's Dothan campus

When the Friends of Army Aviation offers rides on its legacy UH-1H Huey helicopter, pilot John “Doc” Holladay can always spot a Vietnam veteran among a group.
While the others are filled with excitement and anticipation, the veteran usually stares silently at the helicopter, standing apart from the others. The UH-1H Huey became iconic in the Vietnam era, used heavily by the U.S. Army to transport troops.
“His mind has transitioned back 50-plus years ago when he was a kid, 19 or 20 years old, and this was his mode of transportation when he was in Vietnam,” said Holladay, himself a Vietnam veteran.
But when the veteran takes a seat on the helicopter, Holladay can see the catharsis begin. It may be the first time the veteran can openly share some of his Vietnam experience with others.
“This aircraft becomes a healer,” Holladay said.
The Huey rides offer a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to experience just a little bit of what the helicopter can do. And during this year’s Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday, May 15, the public can get their chance for a ride of a lifetime on a historic military helicopter.
Hosted by Troy University’s Dothan campus and sponsored by the Ozark-based nonprofit Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA), the Armed Forces Day event will celebrate all branches of the U.S. military – Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force. First celebrated in 1950, Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving as well those who have served in the country’s military, including National Guard and Reserve units.
“At the end of the day, it’s all for us to give the community a chance to share their patriotism and show their support for not only our veterans but for the active-duty service members that are our heroes out there now,” said John Klosky, a FOAA board member.
The day-long program in Dothan begins at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and a parachute demonstration from the Round Canopy Parachuting Team-USA at 9:30 a.m. There will be flag demonstrations, and FOAA’s Traveling Aviation Museum will also be on site as will food vendors and other attractions. There will also be a group Vietnam era re-enactors.
“Our intent is to give the public a visual understanding of what soldiers were doing in the combat zones in Vietnam,” said Klosky, who served as an Army pilot in Iraq.
Huey rides begin at 10 a.m. and end around 7 p.m. The rides cost $50 per person, and tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event or in advance by visiting friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/2021-armed-forces-day-celebration/. The price may seem steep, but the aircraft is expensive to operate and maintain. All the crew and ground workers are volunteers with FOAA.
While you can purchase a ride ticket in advance, how quickly you can get on a ride will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arriving early is recommended as flights fill up, and the waiting line for those who buy tickets at the event can get long.
Those who want a Huey ride should arrive by 2 p.m. or they may not get to ride at all. The different flights are color-coded and riders are given arm bands to identify which flight they are scheduled to be on. Once you have a scheduled flight, you can come and go as needed and monitor your flight updates online via FOAA’s website, returning at least one hour before your flight time.
Each flight can accommodate 10 people and will last 10 minutes.
“We fill up fast,” Klosky said. “We have people that like to ride and it’s not uncommon for us to do three, four, five hundred people at events.”
