Around the Wiregrass (copy)

JUNE 30

Registration for the Junior Master Gardener Summer Camp will be held until June 30. Hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association and the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, the camp is designed for rising fourth- and fifth-grade students and will be held Mondays and Thursdays from July 18-28. Each session will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features hands-on activities related to gardening and wildlife. Limit is 16 students. The cost is $25 per child. Register at www.dabg.com. For more info, call 334-714-0775.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic: “Developing and Establishing Credit,” featuring Emily Jernigan of SmartBank. Jernigan will explain what business credit is, how to get it, and what to do with it, and will answer questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 1

Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan will host a girls’ basketball camp from 9-11 a.m., July 11-14, for rising first- through sixth-graders. Register at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center no later than July 1. The camp will be instructed by Tayler Clouse, former Wiregrass Kings player and current Toccoa Falls College signee. Cost of the camp is $25. For more information, email Recreation Minister Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org.

Club de Español will meet Friday, July 1, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and commiserate in Spanish. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 3

A Community Fireworks Celebration in New Brockton will be held July 3 starting at 7 p.m. and hosted by Bethany Baptist Church at 1805 County Road 533 in New Brockton. The free event will include music, food, and games for all ages. Attendees should bring lawn chairs for seating. Call 334-894-2344 for more information.

JULY 5

Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

JULY 8

Club Français will meet Friday, July 8, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will converse and carry on in French. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

The Dothan Tigers and Northview Cougars All Classes Reunion will be held July 8-9, celebrating the classes of 1978-2015 of the former Dothan High and Northview High schools. The All Class Alumni Weekend will include a Friday night ladies alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. followed by a men’s game at 7 p.m. at Dothan Prep Academy, 1236 S. Oates St. Admission is $8 with a canned good and $10 without. Interested players call Janet Gilbert at 334-333-6146 for Northview women; BJ Chitty at 334-790-6556 for Northview men; Vee Dunlap at 334-435-8669 for Dothan women; and Barnard Dude Mcghee at 334-796-7917 for Dothan men. Saturday, alumni will gather at the Houston County Farm Center. Tents and coolers welcomed.

JULY 11-15

Johns Chapel AME Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 11-15 – a date change from its original plans to hold VBS in June. The theme is “Sowing Seeds for Christ” with Luke 8:11 as scripture reference. Classes will be available for toddlers through adults. Register via QR code at the church’s website johnschapelamec.org; on the Johns Chapel AME Church Facebook page; or by using this link: https://forms.gle/jojSaRJjaeLwbwP57. For more information, contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Director, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

JULY 15

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, July 15, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and share in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 16

The Ashford/Grimsley Grand Reunion and Scholarship Banquet will take place on July 16 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Wallace L. Smith Jr. Scholarship Fund. Students who attended or graduated from Ashford Colored High School, Essie R. Grimsley, and Ashford High School from 1950s and later are invited to attend. Tickets for the Grand Reunion can be purchased by mail with a check or money order for $50 to be sent to: Jacquline Vester, P.O. Box 1493, Dothan, AL 36302. A banquet ticket will be reserved in your name. Donations for scholarships can also be sent to the same individual and address. Call 334-714-4108 for more information.

JULY 17

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will observe its 2022 annual meeting and recognition banquet on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. The event will recognize the 2021 donors, volunteers and grantors. The 2021 honorees are: Youth of the Year, Adrianna Koonce; board volunteer of the year, Alexis J. Smith; board leadership, Sean J. Davis; staff of the year, Anastasia L. Cole; Alveta Houston Hawk Family of the Year, Sue and Shelia LaRue; Alveta Houston Hawk Friend of Youth and Volunteer of the Year, Tajah Stringer and Jeannette Ellis; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Community Service, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Beta Beta Chapter; Alveta Houston Hawk Community Partnership, John H. Watson Charitable Trust Foundation; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Service and Lifetime Achievement Award, Jesse Nelson. Also, Dr. W. Charles Lewis will be signing copies of his book “28 Black History Makers, Dothan, AL.” For more information call 334-792-4618.

JULY 22

Club Italiano will meet Friday, July 22, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and attempt humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 28

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, July 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Financing Opportunities for Small Business,” with Jeff Williams of SmartBank, Brent McMahan of SBA, Beau Strong of Southern Development, and Rachel Armstrong of Southeast Alabama Regional Planning. Open to everyone; $10 donation. The council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, July 29, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees will talk and share in Esperanto. Ekzercu la esperantan kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Serĉu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Hustle at the Cultural Arts Center on Tuesdays during June. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.