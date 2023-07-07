JULY 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on July 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Friends of the Ozark Dale County Library is having a Rummage Sale on Saturday, July 8 from noon until 4 p.m. This sale will be an indoor sale in the Bay Meeting Room of the library. There will also be a car show in the library’s parking lot. To donate items for the library sale bring to the library or for a pickup email nikkipresfol@gmail.com. To enter the car show also email nikkipresfol@gmail.com. Ozark Dale County Library is at 296 North Union Avenue, Ozark, next to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

JULY 13

Hawk Houston Youth Enrichment Center is sponsoring a 2023 College & Career Fair on Thursday, July 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. Local and state colleges and universities, including HCBUs, are invited. For information, call (334) 792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.

JULY 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Merceys Echoes from the area on July 15. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 22 Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Judy Kelley of Dothan on July 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Ozark Dale County Library is having a Quilt Trunk Show July 22 at 1 p.m. Discover quilting through the ages with Quilt Historian Sherry Burkhalter. She is bringing her trunk full of antique quilts for all to admire. Ozark Dale County Library is at 296 North Union Avenue, Ozark, next to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

JULY 23

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will observe its 2023 Annual Meeting & Recognition Banquet on Sunday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St., Dothan. The banquet will introduce the 2023 Board of Directors and also recognize the 2022 donors, grantors, and volunteers. The meal will be served from 1-1:45 p.m. The 2022 honorees are: James “Shack” Thompson Jr., Lifetime Achievement award and guest speaker with introduction by Rochester Johnson Jr.; Tiyana Bell, Youth-of-the-Year; Pamela D. Holton, Board Volunteer & Leadership award; LaTonja Dawsey, Staff-of-the year; Arthur Bell/A&L Men on Demand, Legacy Donor award; Douglas Sinquefield, Friend-of-Youth award; Taylor Bradley, Volunteer-of-the-Year award; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Legacy of Service award; and Dewitt Hogan, Family-of-the-Year award. Thompson will be available to autograph copies of his latest book “Just My Imagination Running Away With Me” that can also be purchased day of the event. There are 100 reserved seats at $25 per person, and includes meal. Non-refundable tickets and reservations must be purchased in advance no later than July 7. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

JULY 22, 23

The City of Ozark and Ozark Community Pickleball are hosting a charity tournament July 22 and 23 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark. The event will be held at the Ozark Pickleball Complex at the Union Central Shopping Center, across from the Ozark Municipal Building. Women’s Doubles and Men’s Doubles will be on Saturday and Mixed Doubles will be on Sunday. For more information visit. www.ozarkcommunitypickleball.com.

JULY 25

Ozark Dale County Library is having a Bad Art Night July 25 at 5:30 p.m. Join the fun making your worst art using recyclable materials and you might win the “Ugly Crown” for Attendee’s Choice or the “Ugly Trophy” for the People’s Choice. There will be refreshments. Ozark Dale County Library is at 296 North Union Avenue, Ozark next to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

JULY 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ron and Cathy Jefferies of Ozark on July 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

AUG. 26

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, for an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty,” KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DothanCivicCenter.org.

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

Sons of Confederate Veterans, General William C. Oates Chapter meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in Confederate history is invited to attend. Genealogy help will be provided to connect you with your Confederate ancestor. For more information contact Joe Rich, 334-791-2450, or email SCVDOTHAN3@GMAIL.COM

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.