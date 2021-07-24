Around the Wiregrass

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will be accepting Low Income Home Energy Assistance applications for crisis and cooling for citizens of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama every Monday in July from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 334-897-3207 or email machis@centurytel.net for an appointment. Applicants will need tribal ID card, Social Security cards for all household members, Alabama State ID for all household members over 18, and an original bill. If the family receives assistance from TANF or SNAP, they must bring a copy of the letter and proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. Anyone who wants to review plans for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Low Income Water Assistance Program and Community Service Block Grants may dos so by appointment only.