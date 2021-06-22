Around the Wiregrass

JUNE 28-JULY 1 A free basketball camp will be hosted June 28-July 1 by The Harbor in partnership with First Baptist Church of Dothan and Time Youth Dothan Inc. The camp will be held in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church. The purpose of this camp is to offer a high level of basketball training, a fun and encouraging atmosphere, and a place and group of people where the love of Jesus Christ will be shared, taught, displayed and used to build everyone up. Three sessions are available for the four days of camp. Session 1 will be 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. for boys and girls entering third-seventh grades. Transportation is available for Session I, but address must be inside the circle of Dothan. As part of Session 1, parents and family members of campers are invited at 11:30 a.m. each day to the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Dothan, and will walk with our campers to a special area of the church, for a time of growth and fun together. At the conclusion, meals will be given out and groceries will be provided for families who are in need. Session 2 will be 12:30-3:30 p.m. for girls entering grades eight through 12. Session 3 will be 4-7 p.m. for boys entering grades eight through 12. Snacks and drinks provided for both sessions 2 and 3. To register for a camp session, contact The Harbor at 334-790-4031 or info@theharbordothan.com.