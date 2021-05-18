Around the Wiregrass

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday May 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

MAY 28

The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will hold registration for its Summer Art Camps until May 28 at noon for June camps and June 25 at noon for July camps. To learn about camps offered and to register online, visit www.theculturalartscenter.org and click on “Classes.” Or, pick up a camp brochure and registration form at the arts center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. You can also email ann@theculturalartscenter.org to request a brochure and registration form to print out at home. The Cultural Arts Center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Payment will be done by credit or debit cards for online registrations, in person at the center or by check with mailed registration forms. Make checks payable to Cultural Arts Center and mail to 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36301. Refunds will be done for camps that do not make. Camps will be held in the The Messy Space Art Studio located on the arts center’s campus.

MAY 28-29