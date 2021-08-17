Around the Wiregrass

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Azalea-Dogwood Festival will host an online native azalea sale in September. The sale will feature approximately one dozen different species of native azalea, and proceeds will benefit the two organizations. The online sale begins on Sept. 1 for DABG members and Sept. 6 for the general public. The online sales ends on Sept. 20, with pickup to be held at the Gardens on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The pick-up will be held in conjunction with the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale at DABG Oct 1-4. To view the selection or to place an order, visit www.dabg.com. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224.