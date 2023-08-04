AUG. 5

The Dale County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Ozark Dale County Library on North Union Avenue next to the Piggly Wiggly in Ozark. Dale County will celebrate 200 years in December 2024. The Genealogical and Historical Society is considering a yearlong project to celebrate the bicentennial. This is a new day and time for the monthly meeting. Come learn about the history of Dale County and the early settlers. Bring a friend.

AUG. 9-11

Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 457 Highway 42 West in Abbeville, will hold its Revival 2023 at 7 p.m. nightly. Hosted by Pastor Terry Saffold, the revival will feature guest evangelist Minister Jamorrey Gosha and Guest Psalmist Sheila Jackson.

Aug. 10

The Fort Novosel-Wiregrass Association of the United States Army Chapter general membership meeting is Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. at the Ozark Civic Center located at 320 E. College Street in Ozark. The speaker is retired Army Lt. Col. John “Doc” Hollady, president of the Friends of Army Aviation. Area residents, businesses and organizations are invited. Tickets are $15 per person and $120 for a table of eight. RSVP no later than Aug. 4 to Tanya Hatley, tanyahatley@gmail.com or (931) 980-3963 or Heather Cohen, hcohen@ozarkal.gov or (334) 774-3300.

AUG. 10-12

The historic Flowers Center in Ozark will host a community theater production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” Aug 10, 11, and 12. This is the 63rd anniversary of the publication of the classic novel written by the late Harper Lee of Monroeville about growing up under racial injustice and the loss of innocence in the 1930s Alabama. Tickets are available now and can be bought online at: our.show/mockingbird/flowerscenter.

Aug. 12

Wiregrass Museum of Art will hold its annual Yard Party for Art on Aug. 12 at the museum. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the gate. Purchase your tickets online at wiregrassmuseum.org/ypa or in person at the museum’s front desk. All ticket sales support WMA’s annual arts programming. The event will feature an interactive art installation by Jamey Grimes of Tuscaloosa; music performances will feature SUAZE from Birmingham, Gabrielle Grace from Nashville, and Carver Commodore from Florence. Headliner is Stay Outside, a nationally touring indie-rock band from Indianapolis. For more information about Yard Party for Art 2023 and the Wiregrass Museum of Art, please visit www.wiregrassmuseum.org/ypa or call Sophie Skipper at 334-794-3871.

Aug. 13

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band will perform in the Dothan Opera House on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Only clear bags and purses allowed. Tickets from $48 available at etix.com, dothanciviccenter.org, or in person at the box office. For Jimmie, it’s been a constant quest to play the blues, whether it was in early 1970s Austin bands like Storm and then the Fabulous Thunderbirds, or later with brother Stevie Ray Vaughan on their FAMILY STYLE album, and on his own releases through now. Vaughan still feels like he is just getting started, devoted to making sure he is able to give back to the music that has given him so much. The blues is in Jimmie Vaughan’s blood, has been there since the start, and will stay there forever.

AUG. 16

The Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club Super Sign-up is Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Landing on post. Refreshments and vendor shopping will be available. See www.fortnovoselcsc.com for more information.

AUG. 21

The Dale County Republican meeting is Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker is Alabama Second Congressional District U.S. Rep. Barry Moore who will discuss current legislation and hearings in the House of Representatives and answer questions from the floor. There will be light refreshments and a drawing for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend.

AUG. 24

The Wiregrass Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association will meet Aug.24 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway in Enterprise. Guest speaker is Jesse Jones, E911 Coordinator of Coffee County. Cost of the lunch is $12. For more information please contact Frank Zerbinos at (334) 447-8092

AUG. 26

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, for an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty,” KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DothanCivicCenter.org.

AUG. 29

The Christian Mission Center is celebration 40 years of service with a fundraising banquet Aug. 29 at the Enterprise Civic Center. Tickets to the event that begins at 6 p.m. are available at www.christianmissions.org. Featured guest is comedian Mike Williams.

OCT. 7

Grammy-winning country music superstar Clint Black will perform live in concert at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. Tickets are reserved seating and start at $45. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. online at dothanciviccenter.org and at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office. Opening support will be announced at a later date.

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

Sons of Confederate Veterans, General William C. Oates Chapter meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in Confederate history is invited to attend. Genealogy help will be provided to connect you with your Confederate ancestor. For more information contact Joe Rich, 334-791-2450, or email SCVDOTHAN3@GMAIL.COM

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission.

Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.