Around the Wiregrass

APRIL 28

Wallace Community College-Dothan will hold its 2022 Spring Showcase on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the Bencze Theatre on the Wallace Campus in Dothan. The Showcase will feature the Wallace Instrumental Ensemble, Concert Choir and The Wallace Sound, under the direction of Instrumental Director Dr. Paul Morelli and Choir Director Cameron Weiler. The 2022 Spring Showcase “Let’s Groove Tonight” will feature vocal and instrumental performances by Wallace students. Tickets are on sale now for $5 each (students and general admission) and can be purchased at wallace.edu or at the Bencze Theatre box office one hour prior to the show. For ADA accommodations, call 334-556-2587.

The Houston County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Thursday, April 28, at The Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. A meet and greet begins at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Due to the number of guest speakers, the meeting will start at 11:45 a.m. If you plan to attend the meeting, email hcrwdothan@gmail.com or text 334-596-7781 and let the group know if you are coming to eat or if you will only attend the meeting. Lunch is $20. Pay by credit or debit card through the Square app: https://square.Iink/u/IFvuGteW. Reservations needed by noon on Tuesday, April 26. Speakers will be Tim James, gubernatorial candidate; Mike Durant, senatorial candidate; Ed Packard, Secretary of State candidate; Debra James and Greg Cook, Alabama Supreme Court candidates; Alex Balkcum, State School Board candidate; Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson, Circuit Judge candidates; Brandon Shoupe, George Trotter, and Doug Sinquefield, Houston County Commission chairman candidates. For more information, visit www.hcrw.us or find them on Facebook.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Enterprise Country Club. Guest speaker will be Kathryn Hensley, secretary and treasurer for NARFE national headquarters in Washington, D.C. Hensley will discuss the latest federal regulations that personally affect and influence current and retired federal employees such as their pay or annuities, health and life insurance, savings plans, personnel rules, and retirement plans. For more information, attend a NARFE program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold its monthly seminar Thursday, April 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Developing a Business Plan,” with Dr. Richard Voss, Sorrell College of Business, Troy University. As an entrepreneur, your mind has no substitute. Learn how and why to plan – and smartly strategize – your small business. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

APRIL 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, April 29, at Mural City Coffee Company 6:30-8:30 p.m. Looking for a few good Esperantists? Members practice, play games, and question priorities. Ekzercu vian menson kaj amikigu praktikante la esperantan kun ni, kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Sercu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ciuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 30

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 will meet on April 30 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar in Ozark, located at 189 Heritage Way. There will be an optional breakfast for a $5 donation at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting and election starting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room. The meeting is open to members, those that served in-country and Vietnam-era veterans interested in veterans issues.

All of God’s Children Inc., 912 Andrews Ave., Ozark, will be hold a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, the church and A&E Productions will sponsor a barbecue plate sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a pulled pork combo of a sandwich, chips, cake and a drink for $10. For more information, call Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m. The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Westgate Branch Library, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan, through April 30. All proceeds will go to the Dothan Houston County Library System. The sale is open during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will include new and gently used fiction and nonfiction books. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. Children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. Items will be half price on April 27-28; 25 cents each on April 29-30; and free from May 2 until they are gone. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host David Frost of Ozark, April 30. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 1

Victoria Baptist Church, located at 54 County Road 210 off State Highway 125 South in Elba, will host Homecoming on Sunday, May 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will feature special music, and the Rev. Buddy Hood will deliver the Homecoming message. Lunch will be served following the service in the church fellowship hall.

MAY 3

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan is hosting a membership drive on May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, located at 800 Deerpath Road off Whatley Drive. Kiwanis Club of Dothan is dedicated to serving and caring for the children of the Wiregrass. For more information, find them on Facebook and Instagram, visit kiwanisdothan.com, or call 334-355-6877.

MAY 5

A National Day of Prayer in the Wiregrass will be held May 5. Participants will gather in the chapel of First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 W. Main St. in downtown Dothan to pray for the community, leaders, and this nation and all nations. People are invited to come between 6 and 6:20 a.m.; prayers will begin promptly at 6:30 a.m. and conclude at 7:30 a.m., giving everyone time to get to work or school on time. Area leaders participating this year are Taylor Rutland, FBC Dothan; Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba; Dr. Russell Dean of Faith Radio; Jason and Kim Duren, Victory Family Church; Capt. Will Glover, and Allen Singley, Dothan Police Department and Dothan Fire Department chaplains; Dr. Charles Lewis, Dothan Community Church; Charles Nailen Jr, BBG/GGG Foods; Reid and Mary Katherine Parrott, music ministers of First Baptist Church Dothan.

MAY 6

Club de Español will meet Friday, May 6, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will converse, play games, and attempt humor in Spanish. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its annual spring concert “Heroes vs. Villains” on Friday, May 6. This family friendly event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Special guests include the Wiregrass Youth Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. The TCO will also be holding a Shoe Drive Fundraiser. New or clean, gently used shoes can be dropped off at the Cultural Arts Center in advance or the night of the performance. For more information, please look online at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-699-2787.

MAY 7

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will participate in the Go Public Gardens campaign on Saturday, May 7. Visitors will enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with opportunities to visit and learn from a variety of gardening experts throughout the garden grounds, which are located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Created by the American Public Gardens Association, the Go Public Gardens campaign was formerly known as National Public Gardens Week.

A benefit for the Coffee County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry will be held May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Free barbecue plates and activities for children. The food pantry currently serves around 300 families but many more families are in need. The purpose of this benefit is to make the service of the food pantry known to those in need. Applications for food will be available. Donations to the food pantry will be accepted. Call Coffee Baptist Association at 334-894-6411 for more information.

The Wiregrass Children’s Home Color Fun Run 5k will be held May 7 starting at 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park in Dothan. Sponsorships are $500 and include a logo on the Fun Run T-shirt and signage at the event. The fee for individual runners is $25 and includes a T-shirt and medal. Sign up at facebook.com/wiregrasschildrenshome. Kiwanis Park is located off Whatley Drive in Westgate Park.

MAY 13

Club Français will meet Friday, May 13, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will converse, carry on, and work on their French. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 14

Liver Life Walk to support the American Liver Foundation will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m. Fee is $20 for adults with no fee for those 18 and under. Register or donate at LiverLifeWalk.org/Dothan. For more information, contact Mary Stenger at 216-609-3288 or at mstenger@liverfoundation.org.

MAY 15

Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will celebrate 133rd Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 15, at 10:45 a.m. Guest preacher will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church for the State of Alabama. He is the 133rd elected and consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The public is invited to worship in person or virtually. For more information, visit johnschapelamec.org or the church’s Facebook page. Or, contact Marge Simmons, anniversary chairperson, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

MAY 16

Former Wiregrass volleyball standouts and current Huntingdon players Jordan Hollis and Grace Wiggins will conduct a youth volleyball camp at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center for girls entering third through sixth grades. Deadline to register is May 16, and the camp will be held June 1-4 from 9-11 a.m. Cost of the camp is $25 which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society will meet May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Depot on Highway 52. The meeting will feature Billy Lanford and Ted Gashaw speaking on their experiences growing up in Columbia and the Columbia Bank history. Refreshments will be served.

MAY 17

The traveling film festival LUNAFEST will be at Troy University’s Dothan campus on Tuesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m. Hosted by Dothan’s Zonta Club, the festival will feature short films by women nonfiction filmmakers that are intended to empower and inspire. The festival will be held in Sony Hall. Tickets are $10 per adult; students attend free. Proceeds will benefit local Zonta projects and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers. The Zonta Club of Dothan supports Chrysalis Home for Girls, Girls Inc. of Dothan, House of Ruth, The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, and Distinguished Young Women. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-2022-tickets-327351807067.

MAY 20

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, May 20, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk, play games, and attempt humor in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 21

Touch A Truck and a juried Car Show will be held May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Landmark Park, located off U.S. 431 in Dothan. Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 trucks and other pieces of equipment up close and learn about their uses at the annual event. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety. Kids and adults are invited to sit in the drivers’ seats and honk the horns on these large pieces of equipment. A quiet hour will take place from 10-11 a.m. for kids who may be afraid of loud noises. There is no charge to enter a piece of equipment into the Touch A Truck event. Call 334-794-3452 to register or email laurav@landmarkparkdothan.com. On the other side of the park will be Landmark’s annual juried Car Show. The cost to enter a vehicle in the show for judging is $20. The top 50 vehicles will receive a trophy. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the cars can be viewed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Admission to view all the vehicles is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children 2 and under and for park members.

The Second Annual Sprint Triathlon, hosted by Forward DeFuniak Inc., will be held as a part of Lakefest in DeFuniak Springs on May 21. Registration is limited to 200 participants for this swim, bicycle and running event. Register at dfstriathlon.com. Volunteers and spectators are also welcome. Swim heats start at 7 a.m., so hotel rooms have been blocked and discounted for race participants. Participants are also eligible for primitive tent camping which is available around the lake (call 850-892-8500 ext.114).

MAY 23

Former Houston Academy and current Troy cheerleader Addison Reynolds will conduct a cheer camp for girls entering the first through sixth grades at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center. Deadline to register is May 23, and camp will be June 13-16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per participant which includes camp T-shirt and pom poms. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

MAY 26

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Business Licensing and Zoning,” featuring experts from the City of Dothan. Presenters will explain the correct sequencing of city inspections and approvals to prevent costly mistakes. They will welcome tough questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. We are a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MAY 27

Club Italiano will meet Friday, May 27, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Attendees will converse, try out games, and attempt actual humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 31

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is holding a Funds2Orgs Shoe Drive fundraiser through May 31. Donations of clean new or gently worn shoes in all sizes for both children and adults are needed. Shoes may be dropped off at 329 Chickasaw St. The center is seeking community and business groups to help with the shoe drive by becoming collection sites. Call 334-792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.

JUNE 4

All of God’s Children Inc., 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark, will hold a Community Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

JUNE 13-17

The Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center will host the second annual Payne Stewart Golf Camp June 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls ages 6-9. Cost of the camp is $95 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is online for this camp. For registration information, email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org.

JULY 5 Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

ONGOING

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.