Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 27

The “Pilgrim Chase” 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15, which includes awards in 5-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.

DEC. 5

The Junior League of the Wiregrass (formerly Dothan Service League) will host the Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 5, to raise proceeds and awareness for the Wiregrass Hope Group, a local organization that provides pregnancy and parenting resources to families in the Wiregrass. Visit festive and beautifully-decorated local homes and gardens and share in the Christmas spirit. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewiregrass.jl.org or find your local Junior League of the Wiregrass member. Tickets are $20 per person.