Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 13

H.O.P.E. Ministries Community Day of Giving will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lot next to the Enterprise Housing Authority’s Nance Circle Apartments in the Coppinville Community. There will be many free items to choose from during the event. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. For more information, call Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479 or David E. Reddick at 334-494-0308.

A car show fundraiser for Wiregrass 2-1-1 will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Keel & Co. Distillery, 119 W. Church St., in Headland. There will be music, food, activities, raffles and cold beverages. Vehicle entry is $15 and all trucks, cars, Jeeps and motorcycles are welcome. Vehicles must pre-register by Nov. 8 and must in place by 1:30 p.m. for judging on the day of the event. Forms and fee can be turned in to the distillery or by email to tinakey81@yahoo.com. For more information, call Gene Sims at 334-350-0876, Stacey Holland at 334-726-9153 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.

NOV. 14