Around the Wiregrass

Enterprise State Community College will sponsor vaccination clinics along with the Alabama Department of Public Health on July 12 and July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Enterprise campus located at 600 Plaza Drive and July 13-14 at the Ozark campus on U.S. 231 from 12-5 p.m. All vaccinations are free of charge. The clinics are open to the general public and will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all eligible recipients 18 and older. For those children between the ages of 12 and 17, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized and this vaccine can be obtained at some hospitals and local pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program. For a list of local providers of the Pfizer vaccine please visit vaccines.gov.