Around the Wiregrass

Leadership Dothan Class 39 is hosting a 20-for-20 chance drawing to raise money for Girls Inc. Tickets are $20 each with 20 chances to win; prizes include 17 guns and 3 gift cards. The drawing from the winning tickets will be held via Facebook Live on May 15 beginning at 2 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. All money raised through ticket sales stays local and goes directly to Girl’s Inc. Each ticket is $20, and you will be entered into a Golden Ticket drawing for another prize for every $100 worth of tickets purchased. Tickets can be purchased from any Leadership Dothan Class 39 member or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321. Winners must pass background check and be at least 18 years of age to receive rifle and 21 years of age to receive pistols. Guns awarded will be distributed through a licensed gun dealer and in compliance with federal, state and local laws. Leadership Dothan is a program of the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation.