Around the Wiregrass

The Nelons will perform Sunday, Aug. 15, at Damascus Baptist Church, located at 5083 Highway 77 in Graceville. The multi-Dove award winning and Grammy-nominated recording group will be featured during the 10 a.m. worship service. Complete information is available by visiting www.thenelons.com or by calling 850-263-6063.

The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark at 6 p.m. Tracie West, incumbent State of Alabama School Board member, and Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama secretary of state, are the scheduled guest speakers. The meeting is open to the public.

Yoga in the Gardens will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Headland Avenue in Dothan. There will be classes at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Each one-hour class will be held in the Wedding Garden. Classes will be led by instructor Mia Bolden, who has been practicing yoga for the past seven years and has taught for five years. All skill levels welcome. Spaces are limited and cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the botanical gardens. Advance registration is required and can be made online at www.dabg.com or by calling the Gardens office at 334-793-3224.