Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 11-13
Sweet Bethel Baptist Church will hold revival services Aug. 11-13 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include: Pastor Chris Flowers of Oakey Grove in Ashford on Wednesday; Pastor James Dawsey of Countyline Baptist in Slocomb on Thursday; and Pastor Hal Reynolds of Pleasant Grove Baptist in Abbeville on Friday. The theme is “What Manner of Man is This?” based on Mark, 4:35-41.
AUG. 12 Land of Cotton Smocking Guild will meet Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, meets the second Thursday of each month at the same location. The guild has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. Guest speakers on Thursday will include a representative with Preemie Project of Dothan and Tawn Hunka from the Smocking Arts Guild of America.
AUG. 13
Time Youth Dothan Inc. will host a free Back to School community gospel concert and cookout on Friday, Aug. 13, 4-7:30 p.m., featuring gospel artist Canton Jones performing live. The free event is for all ages and there will be free backpacks, free food and other giveaways. The event will be held at 610 N. Foster St. in Dothan (behind the Marathon gas station across from Church’s Chicken). Call 334-791-8683 for more information.
A quilt retreat will be held at Landmark Park on Aug. 13, 4:30-8:30 p.m., and Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Taught by Sherry Burkhalter, owner of Quilted Creations on the square in Headland. The retreat will be held in the Stokes Activity Barn. Call 334-790-9045 for details and to register. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
AUG. 14
Haleburg Baptist Church will host a benefit yard/craft sale at the Haleburg Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Center is located at 10947 George Grimsley Highway (Highway 95) in Haleburg. The sale is to benefit a local elderly widow whose home was damaged by a recent tornado in Haleburg. There will be a variety of items including furniture, clothing, plants, teddy bears, and other assorted items. Hot dogs, sodas and chips will be available for purchase. Donations will also be accepted.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing, Aug. 14; The Conrads of Dothan, Aug. 21; and The Smith Family of Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
AUG. 15
The Nelons will perform Sunday, Aug. 15, at Damascus Baptist Church, located at 5083 Highway 77 in Graceville. The multi-Dove award winning and Grammy-nominated recording group will be featured during the 10 a.m. worship service. Complete information is available by visiting www.thenelons.com or by calling 850-263-6063.
AUG. 16
The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark at 6 p.m. Tracie West, incumbent State of Alabama School Board member, and Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama secretary of state, are the scheduled guest speakers. The meeting is open to the public.
AUG. 17
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will hold beginner Rumba lessons each Tuesday in August from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Cultural Arts Center. $2 per person. Wear shoes that will slide.
Yoga in the Gardens will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Headland Avenue in Dothan. There will be classes at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Each one-hour class will be held in the Wedding Garden. Classes will be led by instructor Mia Bolden, who has been practicing yoga for the past seven years and has taught for five years. All skill levels welcome. Spaces are limited and cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the botanical gardens. Advance registration is required and can be made online at www.dabg.com or by calling the Gardens office at 334-793-3224.
AUG. 20-21
The 26th Annual South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic will be held Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dale County AgPlex Arena located at the intersection of U.S. 231 S. and Highway 123 in Ozark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 6-12 (children ages 5 and under attend free). Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Rodeo features bull riding, calf scramble, calf roping, barrel racing and other events. Tickets can be bought at Jenna Mack State Farm, Ozark Collision Center, Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Dale County Cooperative Extension Office, MWR Office on Fort Rucker, The Barn in Dothan and Don Walker’s Western Wear in Troy. For information, call Bo Walding at 229-205-7960.
AUG. 21
The Enterprise Aglow Lighthouse meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church, located at 1303 E. Park Ave. in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Betty Thorn of Samson. Call 334-406-9683 for more information.
AUG. 26
The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has canceled its lunch program previously scheduled on Aug. 26 at the former Enterprise Po Folks Restaurant that has permanently closed. Chapter officers will inform the members about future lunch programs. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
AUG. 31
The newly-chartered Montgomery Alabama Capitol Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is actively recruiting charter members in cities from Dothan to Montgomery until Aug. 31 but will continue to accept members year-round. A chartering ceremony will be held Sept. 26, 2-5 p.m., at Alabama State University in Montgomery. The NCNW is comprised of 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women’s organizations. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and their communities. NCNW promotes education with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and math; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy and economic stability; educates women about good health and HIV/AIDS; promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice. For more information about joining, email ducati716@gmail.com or macncnw@gmail.com or call 334-672-7224 or 334-791-0019.
SEPT. 11
Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Landmark Park for live music all day from The Byrd Family, Cedar Creek, Southern Gentleman, Benton Brothers and Company, and East Wind Bluegrass Band. There will also be instrument demos, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Bring your lawn chairs. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
SEPT. 16
Mark Lowry will be live at the Ozark Civic Center on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The Ozark Civic Center is located at 320 E. College St. Tickets are $15. The Voices of Mobile will open the night followed by Lowry and Endless Highway. Call 334-774-2618 for more information.
SEPT. 25
Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 2
Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 15-17
Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 15-17 in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day. This quilt show features over 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn. The juried show includes exhibits, door prizes, speakers and more. Open for viewing on Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The park’s Fall Farm Day will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering attendees the chance to see how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Along with the quilt show, Fall Farm Day includes music, antique tractors, cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and wagon rides. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 23
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Dothan Civic Center on Oct. 23 for a 60-minute live musical experience. For tickets and more information, including date, local venues and VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit DothanCivicCenter.org.
OCT. 28
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
ONGOING
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.