Around the Wiregrass

APRIL 7

Performances of “The Wizard of Oz” by Wallace Community College Dothan’s Fine Arts Department will be April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Cherry Hall’s Bencze Theater on the Dothan campus. The production is directed by Charles Sirmon with musical direction by Cameron Weiler and orchestra direction by Dr. Paul Morelli. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.wallace.edu.

APRIL 8

Club Français will meet Friday, April 8, at Mural City Coffee Company from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for those trying to get their French back on track. Exercez votre esprit et faites-vous des amis en pratiquant français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact : vossr@troy.edu.

Wiregrass Master Gardeners 26th annual Spring Plant Sale will be held April 8-10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Perennials, houseplants, annual, shrubs, ground covers, trees, bulbs, herbs, vegetables, vines, and grasses will all be for sale. Plants have been grown by master gardeners from seeds, cuttings or bulbs. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Some wagons will be available, although patrons are encouraged to bring their own. Cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. Call 334-794-4108 for more information.

APRIL 9

The Bell Ringing at Old Providence Chapel in Clayhatchee will be held April 9. For the first time since 2019, Old Providence Foundation is welcoming friends from far and near to celebrate their shared heritage and enjoy the beautifully restored chapel. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a covered dish lunch in the pavilion. Meats, beverages, and bread will be provided, and everyone is asked to bring side dishes and desserts to share. Following lunch, entertainment will feature musical guests Grace Notes from County Line Baptist Church and Gospel Wonders of Daleville. The event is free and open to the public. Old Providence Chapel is located near the intersection of Highways 85 and 92 in Clayhatchee. The former sanctuary of Providence Baptist Church, the building was completed in 1887 and moved to its current location in 2010.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host: Michael McGowan of Dothan, April 9; April 16 local talent on April 16; Covenant Group of Asheboro, North Carolina, April 23; David Frost of Ozark, April 30. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Resurrection, Celebration & BBQ will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, live music and free barbecue plates. Everyone is invited.

The Glory of the Rainbow Bazaar will be held April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark. Sponsored by All of God’s Children Inc. and A&E Productions, attendees will be able to vote on their favorite rainbow color by making a donation at their table. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. There is a $50 minimum donation to receive a walk T-shirt. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information or contact Lisa Baity at 334-547-8467 and lisab@alkidney.org.

APRIL 11-15

Webb Baptist Church will hold Holy Week services at noon Monday-Friday, April 11-15, with a different minister speaking each day on one of the seven sayings of Jesus from the cross. A light lunch will begin at noon with services ending by 12:45 p.m. each day for people to get back to work. The public is invited and the meal is provided by the church at no charge. Guest speakers will include: Vann Cooley, pastor of First Baptist Church of Columbia, on Monday; Brad Hardy, pastor of Kinsey Baptist Church, on Tuesday; Joe Wyatt, pastor of Webb United Methodist Church, on Wednesday; Bible teacher and preacher Jerry Oswalt on Thursday; and Jerry Windsor, interim pastor at Webb Baptist, on Friday.

APRIL 12

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Robert Byrd, funeral director at Sunset Memorial Park, will give a presentation on the importance of prearranging and planning your funeral to protect your loved ones and to give you peace of mind. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.

APRIL 14

The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will meet on Thursday, April 14, at 11:45 a.m. at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. Food will be provided. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.

Dothan Leisure Services will host its inaugural Smile, Sparkle, and Shine Therapeutics Pageant on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. The pageant is designed for any special needs girl who lives in the Wiregrass and is 12 years old or older. The pageant provides an opportunity for Dothan Leisure Services to showcase its Therapeutics participants. Pageant registration will open on March 16 and close on April 6. For more information and to register, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751 or lguttowsky@dothan.org. Participants may also register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

APRIL 15

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, April 15, at Mural City Coffee Company from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Work to build up your German. Trainieren Sie Ihre Kenntnisse mit einigen deutschsprachigen Freunden! Genießen Sie den besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 16

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, April 16, at The Gathering Room, located at 217 S. Main St. in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Sabrina Reynolds of Opp. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

APRIL 17

Holmes Baptist Church, located 1/2 mile inside the Barbour County Line on Alabama Highway 51 North of Ariton, will host singer/songwriter Laura Lewis from Nashville, Tennessee, on Easter Sunday, April 17, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. No admission will be charged, and everyone is invited.

APRIL 21-30

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Westgate Branch Library, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan, on April 21-30. All proceeds will go to the Dothan Houston County Library System. A preview sale for members of Friends of the Library will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Anyone can join at the door with a minimum $5 membership. The sale is open to the public April 22-30 during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will include new and gently used fiction and nonfiction books. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. Children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. Items will be half price on April 27-28; 25 cents each on April 29-30; and free from May 2 until they are gone. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.

APRIL 22

Club Italiano will meet Friday, April 22, at Mural City Coffee Company 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trying to get into Italian? Club members practice, play games, and try new things. Esercitate la vostra mente e fate amicizia praticando l’italiano con noi, con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary candidates to speak at the Clarion Inn, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan on April 22. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. All interested parties are welcome.

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 23

A Spring Forest Tour at Landmark Park will be held April 23 at 10 a.m. and hosted by Ed Lewis, a local forester and park volunteer who will provide information about many of the species in the park. Lewis is known for his crosscut saw demonstration during spring and fall Farm Days. The tour will be mostly on the boardwalk, allowing you to learn about and see both upland and wetland tree species and plants, along with information on how settlers, Native Americans, and modern people make use of our forest resources in the Wiregrass. Participants will receive a booklet that includes pictures and descriptions of species discussed. The tour will last for about two hours. The program begins in the Interpretive Center Auditorium and registration is required. Classes are limited to 20 people per session. This will be a walking workshop so make sure to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Free with paid gate admission. Call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com for more information.

Stakes at the Gates II, an open forum for Alabama 2022 primary candidates, will be held Saturday, April 23, starting at noon at the IAM&AW Union Hall in Daleville. The political forum is hosted by the Legislative Committee of Local Lodge 2003 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Candidates will be allowed to present their platforms and will then answer questions gathered from Lodge 2003 members. The event is open to the public and free to attend. The IAM&AW Union Hall is located at 345 U.S. Highway 84 in Daleville. For more information, contact Patrick Wise, chairman, at 334-406-2253; Michelle Hunt, public relations, at 334-360-5803; or email iamlegislative2003@gmail.com

The Cultural Arts Center’s Chalk Walk Art Competition will be on Saturday, April 23, on the sidewalks of the Cultural Arts Center, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a youth category for ages 6 to 15 and an adult category for ages 16 and up. Registration deadline is April 21. Fees are $10 for youth category and $20 for the adult category. All artists will be given professional grade urban chalk at the time of check-in and will be assigned spaces in areas marked for Youth and for Adults at the time of registration. Registration forms can be located online at www.theculturalartscenter.org (click on the events tab and then the Chalk Walk drop down) or in the lobby of the Cultural Arts Center next to the box office. Artist awards include: Best of Show Youth Category, $25; Best of Show Adult Category, $50; second place Youth Category, $15; and second place Adult Category, $25. Check-in for artists begins at 7 a.m. day of the event. Artists will be released to begin chalking on their concrete canvases at 8 a.m. and will have until 11:30 a.m. to compete their work. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and awards will be given out at noon. The event is free to the public to come and watch artists (lawn chairs and umbrellas welcome).

APRIL 28

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold its monthly seminar Thursday, April 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Developing a Business Plan,” with Dr. Richard Voss, Sorrell College of Business, Troy University. As an entrepreneur, your mind has no substitute. Learn how and why to plan – and smartly strategize – your small business. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

APRIL 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, April 29, at Mural City Coffee Company 6:30-8:30 p.m. Looking for a few good Esperantists? Members practice, play games, and question priorities. Ekzercu vian menson kaj amikiĝu praktikante la esperantan kun ni, kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Serĉu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 30

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m. The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.

MAY 6

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its annual spring concert “Heroes vs. Villains” on Friday, May 6. This family friendly event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Special guests include the Wiregrass Youth Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. The TCO will also be holding a Shoe Drive Fundraiser. New or clean, gently used shoes can be dropped off at the Cultural Arts Center in advance or the night of the performance. For more information, please look online at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-699-2787.

MAY 7

The Wiregrass Children’s Home Color Fun Run 5k will be held May 7 starting at 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park in Dothan. Sponsorships are $500 and include a logo on the Fun Run T-shirt and signage at the event. The fee for individual runners is $25 and includes a T-shirt and medal. Sign up at facebook.com/wiregrasschildrenshome. Kiwanis Park is located off Whatley Drive in Westgate Park.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Cha-Cha on Tuesdays in April at the Cultural Arts Center. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.