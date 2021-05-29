Around the Wiregrass

The Music by Moonlight series at Landmark Park will begin June 10. Each free concert under the stars will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. No pets or alcohol. Drugstore and Country Store will be open selling ice cream and drinks. The schedule of bands includes: Stateline 5, June 10; Brothers Together, June 24; Smoke and Steel, July 8; and Mama Try’d, July 22.

The Ozark Dale County Library’ Friends of the Library will hold a Books & BBQ Sale on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s West Wing. All books are 50 cents each or you can choose to fill a Walmart bag full of books for $2. Barbecue plates, provided by “Band Daddy” David Speck, will be on sale at 10 a.m. while supplies last for only $5 a plate.

Author Rachel Moore Hawkins will be the guest at an evening of art and storytelling on June 22 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The event is a collaboration between the museum and the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System. Hawkins, the author of young adult book series “Hex Hall” and “Rebel Belle,” will be discussing her first adult novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” as well as her upcoming novels to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. The ticketed event includes a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. in the museum’s garden with galleries open for ticket-holders. For an additional fee, patrons can attend a meet and greet with a light supper beginning at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum gallery. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.folevents.eventbrite.com (convenience fees apply) or at the library system’s Westgate Branch. Tickets are $25 for the wine and cheese reception and book talk or $50 for the light supper, reception and book talk.