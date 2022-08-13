Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 14

The annual Men’s and Women's Day Celebration Service will be held at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, in Enterprise on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:45 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Tina Williams, a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Chancellor. The theme is "Men and Women Putting on the Whole Armor of God" from Ephesians 6:11-18. The public is invited to attend in person or via Facebook or YouTube. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

AUG. 18

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its upcoming season on Aug. 18 at the TCO rehearsal room at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan. Rehearsals will be held every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. There are openings in the TCO for musicians playing string, wind, brass and percussion instruments with at least one year’s experience. More information may be found at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call Manager Anna Marie Tysinger at 334-655-1066.

AUG. 19

Annual Field Crop Day will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, 167 E. Alabama Highway 134, in Headland. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with field tours held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Agriculture research professionals will explain their projects and answer questions. There will also be mid-season crop updates from area specialists. Topics will include cotton pest management, cover crops, peanut and cotton variety tests, fungicide strategies on peanuts, and cotton fertility with poultry litter. Lunch will be served. Call 334-693-3800 for more information.

Women in Motion Ministries will host a Night of Revival on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Southern Hospitality event hall, located at 201 Executive Park Drive in Dothan. Women in Motion Ministries Founder Jennifer Ulysse will be the speaker.

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, Aug. 19, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice German through talk and games. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 20

The Department of Leisure Services and the Dothan Youth Soccer Association will host a free soccer clinic for coaches and players on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Westgate Soccer Complex. The coach’s clinic will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. with a box lunch served after. The players’ clinic will follow this from 12-2 p.m. Registration for both clinics is currently open online. The players’ clinic will be open to ages 6 to 12, and limited to the first 125 currently registered in the city’s fall soccer program. Players and coaches must register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration. For information, contact Kenny Thompson at 334-615-3700 or kthompson@dothan.org.

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St., in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Neva Welsh from Huntsville. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host the inaugural Library Mini Golf Classic, a two-day event that will transform the DHCLS Main Library in downtown Dothan into an 18-hole miniature golf course. Funds raised through this event will support the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-10 p.m., the main library will hold the Library Mini Golf Classic for adults ages 21 and older. Admission is $50 per person, which includes two drink tickets, heavy appetizers from KBC, a silent auction, and the opportunity to play 18 holes of indoor miniature golf throughout the library. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the main library will host the Library Mini Golf Family Fun Day, an all-ages event for children, teens, and their favorite grown-ups to play golf throughout the library. The event will also include door prizes, and food trucks. Admission for the Family Fun Day is $5 per person. Visit www.dhcls.org for more information and links to register through the library’s event calendar.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent on Aug. 20 with 6 p.m. dinner; and Walter Wilson of Dothan, Aug. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

AUG. 25

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Hiring Employees” with Anne Marie Carr of Southeast AlabamaWorks and Robert May of Dothan Career Center. Open to everyone, $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

AUG. 26

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Aug. 26, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

SEPT. 3

The Neal Family Reunion, now in its 65th year, will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hartford with a Festival on the Square at 10 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. The parade and a festival are open to the public. Those who want to participate in the parade – churches, civic groups, car groups, motorcycle groups, and families – can line up starting at 9:45 a.m. at the Johnny Hughes Community Center, located at 405 Third Ave. S. The festival on the square will include food and craft vendors, drawings, music with DJ Rock, and games. Tickets are available for a chance to win a PlayStation 5: one for $10 or 2 tickets for $15. Drawing will be held at 2 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win. Contact J.C. Neal II at 205-563-5015 for more information.

SEPT. 10

Greater Vision will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. at Hartford Baptist Church. There will be no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted.

Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 10 featuring live bluegrass music all day. Gates open at 9 a.m. with live music from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees can bring their law chairs, outdoor tents and canopies, and even their instruments for jam sessions. There will be demonstrations, food trucks, kids’ activities, historical interpretations, antique tractors, wagon rides, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry and is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for a link for more information. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.

SEPT. 15

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center on Ross Clark Circle. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $14.50 buffet lunch previously paid for with membership dues. Retirees will be receiving membership letters soon. Guest speaker Erica Thomas with PEEHIP will give important insurance updates. All members are encouraged to attend and bring food donations for a local charity.

SEPT. 19-25

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan is holding their annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in association with McDonalds Sept. 19-25. Tickets are only $6.00 and can be obtained from any Dothan Kiwanian or online at KiwanisDothan.com. Proceeds will go the Charities for Children of Alabama.

SEPT. 24

Landmark Park in Dothan will hold a Peanut Boil on Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts: $6 for adults, $5 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.