Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 21

The pastors of Dothan are bringing their congregations to the Dothan Civic Center to pray as one church across denominational and racial lines on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. This prayer gathering will include prayer for the city and nation. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This is a free public event.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan is holding its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser this week, through Sept. 25, in partnership with all seven Dothan area McDonalds locations. Tickets are only $6 for an $8 value and are available from any Kiwanian, online at KiwanisDothan.com, or at these Dothan locations: DSI Security, 600 W. Adams St.; Harley Davidson, 2418 Ross Clark Circle; The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St.; and Hunt’s Seafood Restaurant, 177 Campbellton Highway.

SEPT. 22

The Houston County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at The Wiregrass Rehab Center. A meet and greet begins at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Our meeting will begin at noon. Guest speakers will be Donnie Brogdon and Rick Rehm. Brogdon is employed by R.W. Griffin and Martin Resources as a consultant in fertilizer operations in agricultural business. He is a long-term participant in the Southwest Fertilizer Conference and the Georgia Plant Food Educational Society. Rehm is a candidate for Alabama House District 85. If planning to attend the meeting, email hcrwdothan@gmail.com or text 334-596-7781 and let organizers know if you are attending the meeting as well as eating or if you will only attend the meeting. Lunch is $20. Attendees may pay by credit or debit card through the Square app: https://squanare.Iink/u/IFvuGtcW. Reservations need by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Sheila Bryan, administrator of Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. For more information, call Frank Zerbinos at 334-447-8092.

SEPT. 23

Sickle Cell Month will be marked locally with awareness activities held Sept. 23-25, including a Walk-A-Thon on Sept. 24 on the Westgate Park walking trails. Activities will begin Sept. 23 with a live continuing education webinar on Sickle Cell disease featuring Dothan native Dr. Wally Smith, internal medicine specialist with Virginia Common University, and Dr. Wanda Whitten-Shurney, director of the Coordinating Center for Newborn Hemoglobinopathy Screening Program for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Sept. 24 Walk-A-Thon will begin with registration from 7:15-8:15 a.m. and the walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The walk is a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association, which serves Sickle Cell clients and their families in Wiregrass counties. On Sunday, Sept. 25, organizers are asking the faith community to share a Litany praying for a cure. For more information, visit www.cafservices.org or call 334-333-1690 or 334-479-8864.

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Sept. 23, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

SEPT. 24

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will hold a mandatory tribal meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be at 2950 County Road 377 in Elba and will involve discussion on federal recognition, youth council for ENI, advisory council for ENI, a walking trail, pow wow, water grant for cleaning septic tanks and paying water bills, and a possible farmers lawsuit. For more information, contact Chief James Wright or Vice Chief Nancy Carnley at 334-897-3207 and 334-449-0607 or email chiefjames@outlook.com or machis@centurytel.net.

Landmark Park in Dothan will hold a Peanut Boil on Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts: $6 for adults, $5 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for more information.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the following: Greg Wilson of Abbeville, Sept. 24; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Oct. 1; Brenda Trawick of Echo, Oct. 8; Marc Cave of Southaven, Mississippi, Oct. 15; a local sing, Oct. 22; Oct. 29 James Williams and the Amazing Gospel Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 29; Michael McGowen of Dothan, Nov. 5; Lighthouse Trio, Nov. 12; David Frost of Ozark, Nov. 19; and a local sing, Nov. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no concerts in December. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

SEPT. 30

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association is having its 26th Fall Plant Sale Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. Available plants include perennials, vegetables, shrubs, trees, bulbs, herbs, ground covers, and house plants. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own wagons.

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Sept. 30, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

OCT. 3

The Houston County Health Department will hold its annual flu clinic on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan.

OCT. 11-14

Dothan Leisure Services will hold a Fall Break Camp Oct. 11-14. The camp fee is $20 per child. Camp will be held Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities include a field trip, Landmark Park’s reptile show, recreational games, as well as arts and crafts. Lunch and snack will not be provided; children should pack a cold lunch and snack daily. The Fall Break Camp will be held at Andrew Belle Community Center, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Recreation Center. To reserve your child’s spot, please register online at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration. For more information on the Fall Break Camp, contact John Milner at 334-615-3764 or jmilner@dothan.org.

OCT. 14-15

S’mores & Snores presented by Dothan Leisure Services will be held at Eastgate Park on Oct. 14-15. The event includes overnight camping, food, campfire, s’mores and games. Cost is $20 per person. Visit dothanleisureservices.org/registration for more information.

OCT. 19

The Fields of Faith rally will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, on soccer fields at Westgate Park in Dothan. Guest speaker will be Willie Spears of Panama City Beach, Florida. Spears was a wide receiver on the 1999 championship team from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and later served as the school’s defensive coordinator. He spent 20 years in education and has written 11 books as well as weekly newspaper columns. Spears has also been featured on ESPN’s “First Take Your Take,” has done radio analysis, and worked in the entertainment industry for Disney Cruise Line. A tailgate party will be held from 5:40-6:25 p.m. with free food; praise and worship from 6:15-6:30 p.m.; and the rally from 6:30-7:50 p.m. Call 334-797-5620 or email dean@flowersinsurance.com for more information.

ONGOING

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Hustle at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan on Tuesdays during September. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions. Participants should wear shoes that slide easily.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.