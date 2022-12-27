Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 31

The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host a Pajama Ball New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members. VIP option available for $100. Must be 21 to attend. Recommended attire: cocktail attire, elevated loungewear, robes, caftans, sequins, silk, or whatever you’re comfortable wearing. Visit wiregrassmuseum.org or call 334-794-3871 for tickets, or come to the museum at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan.

JAN. 8

Dane Bailey, The Singing Auctioneer from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will present the special music at Holmes Baptist Church for the morning worship service on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located three miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, just inside the Barbour County line. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited.

JAN. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk and Celebration will be held Jan. 15, 2-3 p.m., on the steps of the Enterprise City Hall, 501 S. Main St. Speakers include Sgt. Randy Terry; Harolyn Benjamin of Women Who Care; Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper; Councilwoman Sonya Wheeler-Rich; Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones; and Rodrick Caldwell.

JAN. 19

The Houston County Democratic Party will hold its general meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Clarion Inn, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan. Special guest is Charlotte Williams.

JAN. 29

All for Him, a gospel music ministry from Alexander City, will be featured in the Fifth Sunday Singing at Holmes Baptist Church on Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located three miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, just inside the Barbour County line. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after the service.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching basic East Coast Swing lessons at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, Jan 10. Swing into the new year at 6:30 in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call/text (501) 766-4845 with any questions. Please wear shoes that will slide easily.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.