Around the Wiregrass

“Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grille” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre through March 13 at the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews Street in Dothan. Show time is at 7 p.m. each day. Meet some strangely upbeat small-town folk as they unceremoniously come to grips with their impending doom as the world comes to an end. A dark comedy for mature audiences. Tickets are $20.

A Homebuyer Education Class will be held Thursday, March 11, at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, 106 E Byrd Ave., in Bonifay, Florida. The course, held by the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This course is designed to help you better understand the home-buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. All attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted. To register, call the Jackson County Extension Office at 850-482-9620 or the Holmes County Extension Office at 850-547-1108. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class.