Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 10-13
“Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grille” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre through March 13 at the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews Street in Dothan. Show time is at 7 p.m. each day. Meet some strangely upbeat small-town folk as they unceremoniously come to grips with their impending doom as the world comes to an end. A dark comedy for mature audiences. Tickets are $20.
MARCH 11
A Homebuyer Education Class will be held Thursday, March 11, at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, 106 E Byrd Ave., in Bonifay, Florida. The course, held by the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This course is designed to help you better understand the home-buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. All attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted. To register, call the Jackson County Extension Office at 850-482-9620 or the Holmes County Extension Office at 850-547-1108. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class.
MARCH 13
World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held March 13, sponsored by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. The parade will begin at noon in downtown Enterprise. The Half Pint 0.5K Run/Walk, which Chamber leaders say could be the world’s shortest “5K” race, will begin immediately after the Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Refreshments and rewards for completing the daunting 546-yard “race” will be enjoyed at CrossFit FXT on South Conner Street.
Ashford’s Spring Fling and Music Festival will be held Saturday, March 13, from 12-9 p.m. in downtown Ashford on Broadway. There will be multiple stages featuring music as well as bounce houses, a petting zoo, craft vendors, a corn hole tournament, car show, food and more. For more information, email kvann@ashfordDRA.com.
MARCH 14
A “Blessing of the Bikes” for motorcycles will be held March 14 at 3 p.m. at Westview Heights United Methodist Church, 510 Camilla Ave., in Ozark. The event coincides with the move to daylight savings time to promote motorist awareness. All bikes welcome and automobiles will be blessed also. The Dr. Rev. Jabe J. Fincher officiating.
MARCH 15
The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark. Guest speakers will be gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle of Opelika and Paige Knight, director of Mary Hill Family Service Center. The meeting is open to the public. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Landmark Park’s summer camps will be held in June and July for ages 4-12. Park members can currently register early to receive a discount. Non-members may register beginning March 15 at 9 a.m. Landmark Park will be adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Register online at landmarkparkdothan.com and click on “camps” in the index at the top of the homepage. Call 334-794-3452 for more information.
MARCH 19
Showtime at the Stadium hosted by Visit Enterprise and Enterprise Parks and Recreation will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium on March 19. Gates open at 6 p.m. and an animated family movie begins at dusk. Movie-goers will be able to sit in the stands on the stadium’s home side or they can bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit directly on the field. Regular stadium-style concessions will be available for sale. For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893. The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions.
MARCH 20
Spring Farm Day at Landmark Park will be held March 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of an 1890s Wiregrass farm. Watch plowing with draft animals, sewing, blacksmithing, beekeeping, historical demos, candle making, soap making, crosscut sawing, music, woodworking and more. Landmark Park will also hold its annual membership meeting during the event at noon. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $4 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive, off U.S. 431, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.
MARCH 25
The German Coffee Club will meet March 25 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. No special program this month. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388
MARCH 27
Easter at the Farmers Market in Enterprise, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest, will be held March 27. There will be produce and craft vendors. Children and adults are invited to wear colorful and uniquely-decorated hats that they have made. The hat parade, led by the Easter bunny, will start at 10 a.m. A hat contest will begin immediately following the parade (a hat-making class will be held March 8 at the Farmers Market). The Deviled Egg Contest will have several categories for judging: Most Devilicious (delicious); Most Eggsquisite (beautiful and creative); Most Eggstraditional (traditional, common ingredients) and Most Eggstraordinary (non-traditional, uncommon ingredients). An overall Most Eggcellent (excellent) Award will be chosen from among the four category winners.
APRIL 15
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will next meet on Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan in lieu of meeting in March to give members ample time to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Members will be notified of any change.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 is holding its Big Green Egg giveaway fundraiser for the 10th year. The winning ticket will be drawn on April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. For tickets, call 334-836-1963 or visit www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg. Proceeds go directly to Wiregrass 2-1-1, which connects residents to community resources. For more information about Wiregrass 2-1-1, visit www.Wiregrass211.com, the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page or call 334-836-1963. The prize grill package includes: the Large Egg Grill, an Egg Nest (stand); a bag of charcoal; and one large ham.
ONGOING
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.