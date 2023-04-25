APRIL 27

The Houston County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Wiregrass Rehab Center. The guest speaker will be Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White. White has been in education for 24 years as a teacher, coach, and assistant principal. Come hear how he plans to work with the citizens to make Houston County Schools a system that will be a model for others in the state.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, April 27, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce (5:30–7:30 p.m.), on “Choosing a Business Entity”, or what kind of legal structure is ideal for one’s business (LLC, S-corp, C-corp, etc.). Open to everyone (you don’t have to be a Chamber member), $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org

The April 2023 meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday April 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center, New Brockton. The meal and fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

APRIL 28

Club Italiano will meet Friday, April 28, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and carry on in Italian through irreverent talk and games. Si praticherá l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Vicino alla bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 30

Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton at the intersection of Alabama Highway 51 and Doster Road just inside the Barbour County line, will host a 5th Sunday Sing at 10:30 a.m. on April 30. The featured group is The Eddie Smith Family Singers from Milton, Florida. Dinner will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. No admission charge and everyone is invited.

MAY 6

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host James Williams and Song Birds of Headland on May 6. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 7

Victoria Baptist Church, located at 54 County Road 210, Jack, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Crews Wright, a talented young southern gospel singer, will share a special program of gospel music. The Rev. Donnie Marler, a longtime former pastor, will deliver the Homecoming message. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. The church family welcomes former members and guests “home” for a celebration of God’s blessings on Victoria Baptist Church through the years and a time of renewing old friendships and forming new friendships.

MAY 13

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on May 13. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 15

The Columbia Historical Society will feature a presentation AMERICAN INDIANS-“We know they were here by what they left behind” on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. CST at the Columbia Depot. Everyone is welcome to attend.

MAY 17, 18, 19

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a revival with Ed French of Panama City, Fla., on May 17, 18 and 19. Services start at 6:30 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 20

The Columbia Historical Society will host a fish fry at The Columbia Depot Saturday, May 20, from 5 p.m. - until. The cost is $12 per plate.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Southern Glory of Panama City, Fla., on May 20. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 27

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Micheal McGowan of Dothan on May 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JUNE 3

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing, June 3. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JUNE 10

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Covenant Singers of Asheboro, N.C., on June 10. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JUNE 17

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Gerry Koch of Dothan on June 17. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JUNE 24

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mary Frost of Ozark on June 24. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on July 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Merceys Echoes from the area on July 15. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Judy Kelley of Dothan on July 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ron and Cathy Jefferies of Ozark on July 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

“Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass” will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.