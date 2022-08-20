Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 21

Prayer Walk 2022 will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Coffee County Baptist Women on Missions, all denominations are welcome to come to the campuses of city and county schools in Coffee County to pray for the protection of children, teachers, school officials and national leaders. Coffee County Schools include Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel. All Enterprise elementary schools, junior high, and the high school as well as Enterprise State Community College will also be visited. Participants can go to the school of their choice.

AUG. 25

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Hiring Employees” with Anne Marie Carr of Southeast AlabamaWorks and Robert May of Dothan Career Center. Open to everyone, $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

AUG. 26

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Aug. 26, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 27

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan, Aug. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Perrys will be in concert on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken. The church is located at 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For more information, call Sue Deese at 334-790-4746 or the church at 334-671-5800.

SEPT. 3

The Neal Family Reunion, now in its 65th year, will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hartford with a Festival on the Square at 10 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. The parade and a festival are open to the public. Those who want to participate in the parade – churches, civic groups, car groups, motorcycle groups, and families – can line up starting at 9:45 a.m. at the Johnny Hughes Community Center, located at 405 Third Ave. S. The festival on the square will include food and craft vendors, drawings, music with DJ Rock, and games. Tickets are available for a chance to win a PlayStation 5: one for $10 or 2 tickets for $15. Drawing will be held at 2 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win. Contact J.C. Neal II at 205-563-5015 for more information.

SEPT. 10

Greater Vision will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. at Hartford Baptist Church. There will be no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted.

Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 10 featuring live bluegrass music all day. Gates open at 9 a.m. with live music from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees can bring their law chairs, outdoor tents and canopies, and even their instruments for jam sessions. There will be demonstrations, food trucks, kids’ activities, historical interpretations, antique tractors, wagon rides, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry and is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for a link for more information. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.

SEPT. 15

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center on Ross Clark Circle. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $14.50 buffet lunch previously paid for with membership dues. Retirees will be receiving membership letters soon. Guest speaker Erica Thomas with PEEHIP will give important insurance updates. All members are encouraged to attend and bring food donations for a local charity.

SEPT. 17

People Engaged in Recovery (PEIR) will host a free event Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. There will be food, speakers, a bouncy house for the kids, and a musical performance by rapper Colicchie. Organizers will raffle off several gift cards, items, and services from local businesses. A silent auction for three different items will be held as well. The event will have up to 50 different resources that help with substance use disorder recovery. Attendees will also walk a mile for recovery with Dothan transit providing rides back to the civic center. PEIR advocates for and empowers individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorder. If you or someone you know needs help, call the helpline at 1-844-307-1760. For more info, visit https://peopleengagedinrecovery.org/.

SEPT. 19-25

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan is holding its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Sept. 19-25, partnering with all seven local McDonald’s restaurants. Tickets are only $6 and can be obtained from any Dothan Kiwanian or online at KiwanisDothan.com. Proceeds will go the Charities for Children’s of Alabama. Tickets will also be available in Dothan at DSI Security, 600 W. Adams St.; The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St.; and Harley-Davidson, 2418 Ross Clark Circle. The Kiwanis Club will also be selling tickets on the following dates: Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Harley-Davidson; Sept. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle; Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, at Winn Dixie stores at 1151 Ross Clark Circle and 1571 Westgate Parkway in Dothan.

SEPT. 24

Landmark Park in Dothan will hold a Peanut Boil on Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts: $6 for adults, $5 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.