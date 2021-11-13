Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 16
Hartford Aglow will meet Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Ketchum’s Ice Cream Parlor in Hartford. Speakers will be AJ and Chelsey Warren, associate pastors of Connect Church in New Brockton. AJ serves as vice president of David’s Tent Alabama in Montgomery and is on the board of directors of United Community Worship in Dothan. He currently works for Emmanuel Christian School as the academic and college advisor. Chelsey works at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs and is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership. The couple also serves as foster parents in Geneva County.
NOV. 18
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the New Brockton Senior Center. This will be the chapter’s holiday meal with the main course provided by the chapter. Everyone is asked to bring a covered side dish. All active duty military and veterans are invited. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
The 15th Annual Toys for Tots registration is underway and will end Nov. 18. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment is partnering with 15 local organizations to provide Christmas gifts to children up to age 12. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at participating drop sites. Residents of Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties can register children for the program by calling 2-1-1 or 1-888-421-1266. A Wiregrass 2-1-1 community resource specialist will review qualifications and let you know when and where to sign up your children. To learn more about Toys for Tots and how to make local donations, visit thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet lunch at a cost of $14, which may be paid at the door. Program will highlight 100 years of American Education Week (Nov. 15-19) with John Paul Jones, State AERA president, as the guest speaker. Contact Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205 for more information. Attendees are asked to bring food items for a local charity.
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Enterprise Country Club. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the NARFE Lunch Program is a week earlier than the monthly programs would normally be held. Guest speaker will be Chris Alexander, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama federal employee insurance representative. He will speak about the BCBS Federal Employee Open Season for 2022 and explain the benefits of Medicare Parts A and B and the various options. He will take questions after his presentation. All current and retired federal employees and guests are welcome to attend. Reservations are not necessary but recommended and can be done by emailing the chapter’s president Frank Zerbinos at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or send a text to 334-447-8092.
NOV. 18-20
Wallace Community College in Dothan presents the fall theatrical production of “The Magic School Bus” with performances on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bencze Theater on the Dothan campus. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.wallace.edu. The production is directed by Charles Simon with musical direction by Cameron Weiler. For more information, call 334-556-2379 or email csirmon@wallace.edu.
NOV. 19
The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its annual fall concert “Shoot for the Stars” on Friday, Nov. 19. This concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. The TCO will partner with the Salvation Army by collecting canned goods for the Salvation Army Christmas Relief Food Drive during the concert. For more information, visit tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-699-2787.
NOV. 20
Johns Chapel AME Church will host a community food give-away on Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. Mayor William Cooper of Enterprise, Mike Schmitz of Dothan, and Pastor Willie White Jr. are working together to help those in need by distributing a truckload of food in the church’s parking lot at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Boxes of food will be placed in vehicles as they move through the parking lot. This event is open to the public. For more information, call Helen Nichols, chair of the Johns Chapel Social Action Commission, at 334-498-0451or White at 334-701-5853.
Aglow International Community Lighthouse in Enterprise will meet Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Katelyn Thomas from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Byrd Family of Newville on Nov. 20. A Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with a local sing will be held Nov. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no December performances. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
NOV. 21
A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. at Zion Chapel Baptist Church located at 27057 Highway 87 in Elba. Guest speaker will be Chris Tidwell, pastor of New Life Church, and special music will be provided by the New Life Church Worship Team. For more information, call 334-268-2219.
New Beginning Christian Church presents a pre-Thanksgiving gospel concert at Brantley High School in Brantley on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. There will performances by Chapter 7, Elle & The Boyz, Sons of Joy, Minister Randy Miller & New Praise, and Save by Grace with Pastor Lavon Lowery. Vendors on site will include Paparazzi Jewelry, Mary Kay, Shelia and Ann Salter, Men and Women Fashions and more. For information, call 334-488-7575. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
NOV. 26
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its ninth annual Gardens Aglow event each Friday and Saturday evening between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, starting Friday, Nov. 26, and ending on Friday, Dec. 24. Cost is $8 per person and free for children ages 8 and under. Admission will be through pre-paid tickets for scheduled admission dates and times. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dabg.com or in person at the gardens office beginning Nov. 15. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. Bicycles, skateboards and roller skates are not permitted. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
NOV. 27
The “Pilgrim Chase” 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15, which includes awards in 5-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.
DEC. 5
The Junior League of the Wiregrass (formerly Dothan Service League) will host the Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 5, to raise proceeds and awareness for the Wiregrass Hope Group, a local organization that provides pregnancy and parenting resources to families in the Wiregrass. Visit festive and beautifully-decorated local homes and gardens and share in the Christmas spirit. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewiregrass.jl.org or find your local Junior League of the Wiregrass member. Tickets are $20 per person.
Girls Inc. presents the 10th Annual Mother Daughter Tea on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Guests enjoy tea style lunch provided by Pans & Petals, as well as two Christmas crafts to take home and enjoy, visiting Mrs. Claus and Santa, edible Christmas tree decorating with elves, candy kebob activity and a photo booth to capture these sweet memories. Tickets are $60 for a couple, $35 each additional adult and $25 each additional daughter. To purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321 or buy online at https://girlsincdothan.org/tickets/. Ticket prices increase $15 per couple after Dec. 1. There will be two separate events on Dec. 5. The first will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. and the second will be from 3:30-5 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit Girls Inc., specifically the outreach and center-based programs that serve over 200 girls in K-8th grades. For more information, call 334-793-2321.
DEC. 10-11
Productions of “Elf Jr.” will be presented at The Flowers Center on Dec. 10-11 with each show beginning at 6:30 p.m. For information on buying tickets email Margie Benson at margiebenson1@gmail.com. The Christmas Cafe will be open 30 minutes before the show at 6 p.m. and will be open after for theater attendees to enjoy food and drink. Based on the 2003 movie starring Will Farrell and Ed Asner, “Elf Jr.” is a family-friendly musical with a cast composed of local children and adults. The production is directed by Margie Benson with Michelle Shirley as director of music.
DEC. 11
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host “Yoga In The Gardens” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. The one-hour class will be held in the Wedding Garden. All skill levels are welcome. Classes will be led by instructor Mia Bolden, who has been practicing yoga for the past seven years and has been certified and teaching for five years. Spaces for these unique yoga classes are limited. Cost is $15 per person for the general public and $10 per person for garden members. Advance registration is required and can be done at www.dabg.com or by calling 334-793-3224.
DEC. 11-12
The Wiregrass Steel Wheels Annual Model Railroad Show has been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12. The event, originally set for Sept. 18-19, will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan.
ONGOING
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.