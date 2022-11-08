Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 10-12

“Come Home, It’s Suppertime,” Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, will be performed Nov. 10-12 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge. Tickets are $25 and include pre-show music, a full country supper, and the original two-act folklife play. For tickets and information, call 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302. Visit www.piddle.org for more information.

NOV. 11

Heritage Baptist Church, located at 1951 Westgate Parkway in Dothan, is hosting a veterans recognition event on Friday, Nov.11, at 11 a.m. in the church auditorium. All local veterans, family, church members and friends of active or former service members are invited to attend. Guests should arrive a few minutes early to register their branch of service and get a name tag. The community is invited.

Club Français will meet Friday, Nov. 11, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to talk and practice French through low-pressure talk and games. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

NOV. 12

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the following: Lighthouse Trio, Nov. 12; David Frost of Ozark, Nov. 19; and a local sing, Nov. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no concerts in December. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

NOV. 13

The Heart to Heart Singers will perform a fall concert on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St., in Dothan. The choir is for those living with dementia, their caregivers, family and friends and is part of the Respite Care Ministry. For more information, visit fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.

NOV. 16

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Nov. 16 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 11 a.m. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at noon. To RSVP, contact Shannon Smith at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com no later than Nov. 13. Alabama State Rep. Rhett Marques will be speaking.

NOV. 17

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $15.50 buffet luncheon, payable at the door. Those planning to attend and eat lunch are asked to call or text Karol at 334-790-0244 or Paulette at 334-790-8682 to reserve your lunch. The DHS Show Choir will provide entertainment. All members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Christopher Alexander who is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Insurance Representative. For more information, please call Frank Zerbinos at 334-447-8092.

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is sponsoring “Giving Thanks,” a Thanksgiving dinner raffle fundraiser through Nov. 17. Win a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will feed up to eight persons. The meal, prepared by Sister’s Soul Express Restaurant, will include a whole turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, candied yams, rice and gravy, collard greens, cornbread, and sweet potato pie. Tickets are $5. Drawing is Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets may be purchased at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan or from any member of center’s board of directors. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center Board of Directors invites local churches, former members of Hawk-Houston (Boys’ Club/Boys & Girls Club), and supporters to its second Pennies from Heaven community outreach luncheon and open house tour on Nov. 17, 12-1:30 p.m. The center, located at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan, is celebrating 58 years (1964-2022) of service the community, youth, and families. Attendees will see the recent renovations to the facility while enjoying and reminiscing the organization’s history from its archives of photos, news articles, and youth membership list. Call 334-792-4618 or call Dr. Walter H. Sims at 850-590-7111.

NOV. 18

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, Nov. 18, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to get to know one another in German, with games and talk. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

NOV. 19

A Wiregrass 2-1-1 Car Show & Children’s Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center, corner of Cottonwood Road and Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Free admission. Nonprofit booths will be on-hand sharing info about services and providing free games for children. On display for the children to check out will be tractors, large trucks, first responder vehicles. Free candy provided by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank for the children, bouncy houses, funnel cakes, free bagged lunches (as long as they last) provided by the Dothan Salvation Army Canteen and additional food trucks on-hand for food to be purchased. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Wiregrass Toys For Tots program but not required for entry. For more information, contact Wiregrass 2-1-1 at 334-836-1963. For information about entering your vehicle in the car show, call Gene Sims at 334-350-0876 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.

A Native American Festival will be held Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Landmark Park in Dothan. Guests can learn about Native American culture and traditions through music and dance, try their hand at flint knapping, listen to a story teller, and more. Vendors will have Native American jewelry, apparel, arrowheads and tools. Kids can enjoy pony rides and even learn traditional Native American dances and drumming. Park members can attend free. Nonmembers are $8 and children are $5.

NOV. 20

St. John AME Church, 03 St. John St., in Abbeville will host Pack the Pews service on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Eddie Walden Thomas, moderator/pastor at Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. The public is invited to attend. Face coverings will be provided. For more information, call Barbara McNealy at 334-585-3261.

Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, in Abbeville will celebrate the eighth pastor’s anniversary for Pastor Terry Saffold and first lady Linda Saffold on Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Hal Reynolds of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Abbeville.

St. Paul AME Church, 5180 Highway 273, in Campbellton, Florida, will host its annual Harvest Day Celebration on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. The messenger for this program is Apostle Collis Jones. He will be accompanied by The Holy Ghost Girls. Apostle Jones and Pastor Annie Jones are from the Sanctuary of Deliverance Church located in Slocomb. CDC guidelines will be followed by wearing face masks.

NOV. 21

Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass. Speakers for this will be Loren Spivack who founded the Free Market Warrior store in 2009. Spivack has written four books and will talk about free market economics. The second speaker is Adam Enfinger, the new Dale County commissioner. There will be refreshments and a popular raffle to end the meeting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

NOV. 25

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and carry on in Italian through low-pressure talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

DEC. 3

A Christmas Boot Camp will be held Dec. 3 at Landmark Park in Dothan with sessions at 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. For the morning session, participants will be split into teams of 25 and each team will create gingerbread houses, elf ornaments and compete in a Jingle All The Way obstacle course. During the afternoon session, participants will be split into teams of 25 and each team will create magic Santa keys, write letters to Santa, create Christmas spirit snow globes and compete in the Ultimate Frosty Championship. Space is limited and registration is required. Park members can participate for $15 per person; nonmembers $20 per person. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ to register.

DEC. 4

Landmark Park in Dothan will host a decorating workshop on Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m. Create wreaths, garlands and swags out of natural materials and decorate Landmark Park for Victorian Christmas and make some decorations to take home. Refreshments will be provided. This event is supported by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners. Admission is free. Space is limited and registration is required to ensure adequate supplies. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ to register.

Girls Inc. presents the 11th Annual Mother Daughter Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Lunch will be provided by Pans & Petals, and there will be Christmas crafts and activities, visiting with Mrs. Claus and Santa, and a photo booth to capture these memories. Tickets are $75 for a couple, $45 for each additional adult, and $30 for each additional daughter. To purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321 or order online at https://girlsincdothan.org/tickets/. Ticket prices increase $15 per couple after Dec. 1. There will be two separate events on Dec. 4. The first will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and the second will be from 3-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Girls Inc.’s outreach and center-based programs.

DEC. 8

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will sponsor a COVID-19 Lunch & Learn panel discussion with Dr. Kenneth C. Brown of Ozark Pediatrics Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Everything you always wanted to know about COVID-19 but was afraid to ask.” Also, Omega Psi Phi Kappa Beta Beta Chapter will co-sponsor a vaccine clinic and mini health fair. The on-site vaccine clinic will be administered by the Alabama Department of Public Health to include COVID vaccines (first and/or second shots), vaccine boosters, and also flu shots. Bring your COVID-19 vaccine record and a photo ID. The event will be held at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. For more information or to register, call Altha R. Newman at 334-792-4618.

Columbia Historical Museum will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at 105 E. Main St. in Columbia.

DEC. 11

Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. Listen to Christmas carols and visit with Santa. Enjoy snacks, arts and crafts, music, wagon rides and handmade decorations. A circuit riding preacher will deliver a holiday message. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the food bank.

ONGOING

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.