Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 12

Hoobler Music and the Enterprise Music Club presents “Beautiful Noise, The Album” concert on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. at Hoobler Music. The four-piece band features local musicians. The concert includes other music of Neil Diamond as well. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-390-1009.

Club Français will meet Friday, Aug. 12, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice French through talk and games. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 13

The Abbeville Memorial Church and Lower Alabama Dream Center will host a Back-to-School Bash and COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Clinic on Saturday Aug. 13, at 309 Rockhill Circle in Abbeville. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. School supplies such as backpacks and other items for children will be given to those in need. Also, COVID-19 vaccine information will be available and transport to local vaccine providers will be provided. Contact Vincent Brown for more information at 334-714-1230 or email PastorVLB@gmail.com.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Aug. 13 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar in Ozark, located at 189 Heritage Way. There will be an optional breakfast at 8:30 a.m. for a $5 donation with the meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room. The meeting is open to members and those that served in country and Vietnam-era veterans interested in veterans issues. Lifetime membership is only $50 for U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between Nov. 1, 1953, and May 1975, or in any duty location between Aug. 5 1964, and May 7, 1975.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Southern Harmony of Panama City, Aug. 13; local talent on Aug. 20 with 6 p.m. dinner; and Walter Wilson of Dothan, Aug. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Infidels MC of Alabama will hold it s10th annual POW/MIA Recognition Day Poker Run on Saturday, Aug. 13, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Alabama in Ozark. Registration is from 10-11 a.m. at Old Homestead Biker Wear, 280 Alan St., Daleville. Tickets are $20 for first rider, $10 for second rider, and $10 for additional hands. There will be a road briefing at 11:05 a.m. and departure will be at 11:15 a.m. There will be stops in Enterprise, Ozark, Dothan, and Newton before the final stop at the Infidels MC Clubhouse at 388 S. County Road 21 in Ozark. Call 334-379-8790 or 757-472-7234 for information.

The Wiregrass Youth Symphony Orchestra will hold registration for its upcoming season on Saturday, Aug. 13 in its rehearsal room at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan. New students, ages 8-19, interested in playing violin, viola, cello or bass will register at 9 a.m. and registration for returning students is at 10 a.m. WYSO is adding woodwind players to the Youth Symphony. Experienced flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn players may audition at 11 a.m. WYSO made up of 3 levels based on student abilities: the beginning Strings, the intermediate Philharmonia, and the advanced, auditioned Youth Symphony Orchestra. Rehearsals and concerts are held on Saturday mornings. More information may be found at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call Manager Anna Marie Tysinger at 334-655-1066.

Yard Party for Art will be held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan on Saturday, Aug. 13. The annual fundraiser features art, live music, interactive tech components, yard games, and food and drinks. The musical line-up includes Lady Dan at 6:30 p.m.; Symone French at 7:15 p.m.; Tedious & Brief at 7:45 p.m.; Erthling at 8:30 p.m.; and Mike Mains & The Branches at 9:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 each until Aug. 10 and $25 at the gate. Lawn chairs or blankets for seating are encouraged. VIP tickets for admission and access to the event’s Oasis Tent are $100 each and on sale until Aug. 10. The Oasis Tent is a cooled tent with a VIP bar and lounge seating close to the stage, gourmet handheld bites, and tastings of a new signature cocktail. Visit yardpartyforart.com for more details and to buy tickets online.

St. Paul AME Church Lay Organization of Ozark will hold a Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is $20. The Conference will be held at All of God’s Children Inc. at 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

AUG. 14

Big Mo will be in concert Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Grace Assembly of God Church, 1628 Dale County Road 71, south of Newton. The church will hold a morning service at 11 a.m. and an evening service at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Ray Layton at 334-406-0974.

Friendship African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church will observe its 138th anniversary and homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited but especially former members and those from sister churches and with ties to the Klondyke community. Theme: “Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain.” Guest speaker is Presiding Elder Willie E. Marshall, Ozark-Troy District. Alvin L. Flowers will be the master of ceremony. Dinner will be served after the program. The church is located in Ozark on Dale County Road 30. For more information, call 334-299-0030.

AUG. 18

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its upcoming season on Aug. 18 at the TCO rehearsal room at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan. Rehearsals will be held every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. There are openings in the TCO for musicians playing string, wind, brass and percussion instruments with at least one year’s experience. More information may be found at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call Manager Anna Marie Tysinger at 334-655-1066.

AUG. 19

Annual Field Crop Day will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, 167 E. Alabama Highway 134, in Headland. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with field tours held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Agriculture research professionals will explain their projects and answer questions. There will also be mid-season crop updates from area specialists. Topics will include cotton pest management, cover crops, peanut and cotton variety tests, fungicide strategies on peanuts, and cotton fertility with poultry litter. Lunch will be served. Call 334-693-3800 for more information.

Women in Motion Ministries will host a Night of Revival on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Southern Hospitality event hall, located at 201 Executive Park Drive in Dothan. Women in Motion Ministries Founder Jennifer Ulysse will be the speaker.

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, Aug. 19, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice German through talk and games. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 20

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St., in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Neva Welsh from Huntsville. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host the inaugural Library Mini Golf Classic, a two-day event that will transform the DHCLS Main Library in downtown Dothan into an 18-hole miniature golf course. Funds raised through this event will support the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-10 p.m., the main library will hold the Library Mini Golf Classic for adults ages 21 and older. Admission is $50 per person, which includes two drink tickets, heavy appetizers from KBC, a silent auction, and the opportunity to play 18 holes of indoor miniature golf throughout the library. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the main library will host the Library Mini Golf Family Fun Day, an all-ages event for children, teens, and their favorite grown-ups to play golf throughout the library. The event will also include door prizes, and food trucks. Admission for the Family Fun Day is $5 per person. Visit www.dhcls.org for more information and links to register through the library’s event calendar.

AUG. 25

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Hiring Employees” with Anne Marie Carr of Southeast AlabamaWorks and Robert May of Dothan Career Center. Open to everyone, $10 donation. The Council is a 501(c)(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

AUG. 26

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Aug. 26, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

SEPT. 3

The Neal Family Reunion, now in its 65th year, will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hartford with a Festival on the Square at 10 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m. The parade and a festival are open to the public. Those who want to participate in the parade – churches, civic groups, car groups, motorcycle groups, and families – can line up starting at 9:45 a.m. at the Johnny Hughes Community Center, located at 405 Third Ave. S. The festival on the square will include food and craft vendors, drawings, music with DJ Rock, and games. Tickets are available for a chance to win a PlayStation 5: one for $10 or 2 tickets for $15. Drawing will be held at 2 p.m., and you do not have to be present to win. Contact J.C. Neal II at 205-563-5015 for more information.

SEPT. 10

Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 10 featuring live bluegrass music all day. Gates open at 9 a.m. with live music from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees can bring their law chairs, outdoor tents and canopies, and even their instruments for jam sessions. There will be demonstrations, food trucks, kids’ activities, historical interpretations, antique tractors, wagon rides, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry and is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for a link for more information. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.

SEPT. 15

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center on Ross Clark Circle. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $14.50 buffet lunch previously paid for with membership dues. Retirees will be receiving membership letters soon. Guest speaker Erica Thomas with PEEHIP will give important insurance updates. All members are encouraged to attend and bring food donations for a local charity.

SEPT. 19-25

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan is holding their annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in association with McDonalds Sept. 19-25. Tickets are only $6.00 and can be obtained from any Dothan Kiwanian or online at KiwanisDothan.com. Proceeds will go the Charities for Children of Alabama.

SEPT. 24

Landmark Park in Dothan will hold a Peanut Boil on Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts: $6 for adults, $5 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located off U.S. 431 about three miles from Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.