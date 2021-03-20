Around the Wiregrass

The German Coffee Club will meet March 25 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. No special program this month. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388

Easter at the Farmers Market in Enterprise, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest, will be held March 27. There will be produce and craft vendors. Children and adults are invited to wear colorful and uniquely-decorated hats that they have made. The hat parade, led by the Easter bunny, will start at 10 a.m. A hat contest will begin immediately following the parade (a hat-making class will be held March 8 at the Farmers Market). The Deviled Egg Contest will have several categories for judging: Most Devilicious (delicious); Most Eggsquisite (beautiful and creative); Most Eggstraditional (traditional, common ingredients) and Most Eggstraordinary (non-traditional, uncommon ingredients). An overall Most Eggcellent (excellent) Award will be chosen from among the four category winners.