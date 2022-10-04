Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 7

Club de Español will meet Friday, Oct. 7, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and practice Spanish through low-pressure talk and games. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

OCT. 8

The Star Wonders anniversary will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. The location will be announced later. All groups, choirs and soloists are invited.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the following: Brenda Trawick of Echo, Oct. 8; Marc Cave of Southaven, Mississippi, Oct. 15; a local sing, Oct. 22; Oct. 29 James Williams and the Amazing Gospel Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 29; Michael McGowen of Dothan, Nov. 5; Lighthouse Trio, Nov. 12; David Frost of Ozark, Nov. 19; and a local sing, Nov. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no concerts in December. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

OCT. 11

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Murphy Mill Road and U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. Latasha Hyatt, director of community programming for the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum, will describe how the museum hosts informative and engaging exhibits and events, guided tours and field trips for all ages, and a wealth of African American history. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for more information.

Dothan Leisure Services will hold a Fall Break Camp Oct. 11-14. The camp fee is $20 per child. Camp will be held Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities include a field trip, Landmark Park’s reptile show, recreational games, as well as arts and crafts. Lunch and snack will not be provided; children should pack a cold lunch and snack daily. The Fall Break Camp will be held at Andrew Belle Community Center, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Recreation Center. To reserve your child’s spot, please register online at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration. For more information on the Fall Break Camp, contact John Milner at 334-615-3764 or jmilner@dothan.org.

OCT. 12

St. Paul AME Church, 5180 Highway 273, in Campbellton, Florida, will hold its annual fall revival Oct. 12-14. Services will begin at 6 p.m. each night. Evangelist will be Brother Christopher Brockington, member of Snowhill AME Church in Malone, Florida.

OCT. 14

The Moonlighters will play at Solomon Park, located at 1815 Choctaw St., in Dothan on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all ages, and food vendors will be on site. Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy and evening with Big Band favorites.

Club Français will meet Friday, Oct. 14, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and practice French through low-pressure talk and games. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

S’mores & Snores presented by Dothan Leisure Services will be held at Eastgate Park on Oct. 14-15. The event includes overnight camping, food, campfire, s’mores and games. Cost is $20 per person. Visit dothanleisureservices.org/registration for more information.

OCT. 15

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St., in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Dr. Susan Slusher from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

OCT. 17

Youth basketball registration for children ages 9 to 18 will be held online from Oct. 17-22 at www.dothanleisureservices.org. In-person registration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the following Dothan Leisure Services locations: Andrew Belle Community Center, 1270 Lake St.; Walton Park, 122 Walton Park Drive; Westgate Recreation Center, 501 Recreation Road; Wiregrass Recreation Center, 620 Sixth Ave. Children living outside of the city limits of Dothan may participate if their city does not offer a basketball program. The fee is $40 per child; however, children that qualify for the free or reduced lunch program or Medicaid will receive a 50% discount on the registration fee. For more information, call 334-615-3700 or visit www.dothanleisureservices.org.

OCT. 19

The Fields of Faith rally will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, on soccer fields at Westgate Park in Dothan. Guest speaker will be Willie Spears of Panama City Beach, Florida. Spears was a wide receiver on the 1999 championship team from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and later served as the school’s defensive coordinator. He spent 20 years in education and has written 11 books as well as weekly newspaper columns. Spears has also been featured on ESPN’s “First Take Your Take,” has done radio analysis, and worked in the entertainment industry for Disney Cruise Line. A tailgate party will be held from 5:40-6:25 p.m. with free food; praise and worship from 6:15-6:30 p.m.; and the rally from 6:30-7:50 p.m. Call 334-797-5620 or email dean@flowersinsurance.com for more information.

OCT. 20

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet lunch for $15.50, payable at the door. Please call or text Karol at 334-790-0244 or Paulette 334-790-8682 to reserve your lunch (only lunches reserved will be available). Guest speaker will be Anita Gibson, AERA director. Flu shots will be available with your insurance card. Attendees are asked to bring food donations for local charity.

OCT. 21

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, Oct. 21, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and practice German through low-pressure talk and games. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

OCT. 22

The Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce will host a brunch on Oct. 22 from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Community Housing and Enrichment Center located at 1001 Montana St. in Dothan. There will be a voter registration drive sponsored by Black Voters Matter. The chamber supports businesses, nonprofits, churches and communities in eight Wiregrass counties: Pike, Henry, Houston, Covington, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Barbour.

A Young Eagles Rally with free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17 will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Enterprise Municipal Airport. Flights begin at 9 a.m. Registration is in-person only and starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. Contact Aubri Hanson at 601-329-1334 or acbarnet@hotmail.com for more information.

OCT. 25

The Rose Hill Senior Center presents Harlem Nights, a senior adult prom, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center, located at 126 N. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Admission is $20 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the Rose Hill Senior Center or online at https://secure.rec1.com/AL/dothan-al/catalog (click on the Seniors Link and then the Senior Prom link). For more information, call Nalarence Davis at 334-615-3740.

OCT. 28

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its Halloween Spooktacular concert on Friday, Oct. 28. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. The TCO is asking concert-goers of all ages to enjoy dressing up for the occasion and joining in the family-friendly costume parade that will be held at intermission. For more information, visit tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-655-1066.

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Oct. 28, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and practice Italian through low-pressure talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center Board of Directors invites local churches, former members of Hawk-Houston (Boys’ Club/Boys & Girls Club), and supporters to its second Pennies from Heaven community outreach luncheon and open house tour on Nov. 17, 12-1:30 p.m. The center, located at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan, is celebrating 58 years (1964-2022) of service the community, youth, and families. Attendees will see the recent renovations to the facility while enjoying and reminiscing the organization’s history from its archives of photos, news articles, and youth membership list. RSVP by Oct. 28. Call 334-792-4618 or call Dr. Walter H. Sims at 850-590-7111.

OCT. 31

The Rose Hill Senior Center will celebrate Halloween with Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9:30-11 a.m. Anyone 50 years old or older and who loves treats, can call the Rose Hill Center at 334-615-3740 for more information. The person attending the event with the best costume wins a prize.

NOV. 5

Dothan Leisure Services is calling all artists for Art in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastgate Park. Vendors may begin setting up their booths at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Bring your own tables and tents to fit in a 10-foot by 10-foot booth. No electricity will be available. Any type of art medium is welcome. There is no charge to display or sell artwork, but registration is required at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching basic Rumba lessons during the month of October at the Cultural Arts Center. Weekly lessons start at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 for more information. Wear shoes that will slide easily. The Cultural Arts Center is located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Hustle at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan on Tuesdays during September. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions. Participants should wear shoes that slide easily.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.