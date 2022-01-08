Around the Wiregrass

JANUARY
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching line dances on Tuesdays in January at the Cultural Arts Center, located on South St. Andrews Street in downtown Dothan. Lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week.
JAN. 11
The Dothan Chapter of the GoldWing Road Riders Association, Chapter U, will hold its monthly gathering on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Door prizes. No fees. Future gatherings will be held on Feb. 8 and March 8. For more information, call 334-237-0466.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Murphy Mill Road and U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. Tom Heisner, Chapter Service Officer, will discuss the importance of organizing your personal and financial information in one location so that your survivors will be able to handle your affairs upon your death. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, President Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
JAN. 11
Lou Vickery, an author, radio show host, and former professional baseball player, will speak about the Creek Indians of Alabama at 11 a.m. at The Basketcase restaurant in Dothan. Visit louvickerybooks.com for more information.
JAN. 12
The Dothan Houston County Library System will host a Passport Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan. There will be eight certified passport agents on hand. Attendees will be able to apply for or renew their passports. Attendees do not need to make appointments. Individuals must provide the following: Proof of U.S. citizenship in the form of a certified birth certificate, previous passport, consular report of birth abroad or certificate of naturalization/citizenship; proof of identification such as a valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization, military ID card or government ID card; and one color passport photograph mearusing 2x2 inches in size. Photos may be taken on site for $15. Adult passports cost $130 and child passports cost $100, each with an additional $35 execution fee. More information on specific forms, fees, and required identification can be found on the library’s website at www.dhcls.org/passports.
JAN. 15
The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Meeting will be Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Judy Howell from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mike McGowan of Dothan on Jan. 15; local talent on Jan. 22; David Frost of Ozark on Jan. 29; Ken & Ken of Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 5; a Valentine’s Day party featuring local talent on Feb. 12; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on Feb. 19; Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no December performances. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
JAN. 20
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon which will cost $14 and may be paid at the door. If you plan to attend, call or email Karol Tyler or Paulette Clardy so that adequate seating may be provided. ll members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.
JAN. 20-23
The Tin Can Tourists will host an urban camp-out for vintage and other recreational vehicles on Circle Drive around Lake DeFuniak in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The event will be from Thursday, Jan. 20, until Sunday, Jan. 23. To register to attend the camp-out, call 850-585-8535. The public is invited to see and/or tour the RVs on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., St. Agatha’s Church at 144 Circle Drive will host Ernest Bingham, Master Mason, speaking on “The Magic of Old Masonry.” Pre-registration for the latter event, which is free, is recommended by calling 850-830-7663. At both events, masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is recommended because of the recent increase in COVID cases.
JAN. 23
Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists The Martins will be at Kinsey Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. The group, comprised of siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan Martin have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at locations including The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. Over the years, the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, multiple Grammy nominations and many hit songs. Kinsey Baptist Church is located at 6745 Walden Drive in Kinsey.
Landmark Park will host its annual membership meeting on Jan. 23 starting at noon in the Stokes Activity Barn. There will be a social hour followed by a meal and meeting at 1 p.m. New board members and officers will be elected and the Heritage Award and Volunteer Service Award will be presented. Park staff and board members will present highlights from 2021 and plans for 2022. The price for the meal is $15 per person. Not a member? Join online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Dr. in Dothan, AL, just three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under. Leashed pets allowed in dog walk area only.
JAN. 25
The Tri-State Cucurbit and Emerging Vegetables Annual Conference will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave. in Marianna, Florida. A morning session will focus on topics geared toward the cucurbit industry, new varieties, pathology and disease talk, fertilization and food safety. An afternoon session that will cover specialty root crops, trap crops, and hydroponics. Cost is $5 per person and will include light snacks and lunch and CEUs will be offered for both sessions. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required for the lunch. Please visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyhorticulture.eventbrite.com to register.
JAN. 29
Landmark Park and the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will hold the annual Seed Swap and Garden Expo at the Stokes Activity Barn on Jan. 29. Activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include trading seeds with fellow gardeners, plus information and demonstrations on beekeeping, backyard chickens, getting started with your home gardens, rain barrels, food preservation, composting and more. Bring your seeds to trade if you would like to participate in the Seed Swap. This event is free with paid gate admission, which is $4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under.
FEB. 10
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host the 27th annual Father Daughter Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The evening features a buffet dinner catered by Chef Kym, music by the band Kingfish and 360 Productions, dancing, photographs by Tracy Arnold, a huge balloon drop and a gift for each attendee. Reservations are required. Cost is $130 per couple and $50 for each additional daughter. Reservations increase $20 after Feb. 3. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. Reservations can be made online at https://girlsincdothan.org/fatherdaughter/ or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.
FEB. 11
Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.
FEB. 12 & 13
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will host its annual Camellia Show on Feb. 12 and 13 in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Public viewing of the flowers will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the Camellia Show is free to the public, and camellias will be available for sale in the DABG parking area across from Ricketts Hall. A tour of the DABG Camellia Garden will be held each day at 2 p.m.
MARCH 12 & 13
Dothan Gem and Mineral Club’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Free admission and parking. The event will feature minerals, fossils, lapidary, jewelry, beads, a silent auction, and door prizes.
APRIL 9
The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information.
ONGOING
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.