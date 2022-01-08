Around the Wiregrass

The Dothan Houston County Library System will host a Passport Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan. There will be eight certified passport agents on hand. Attendees will be able to apply for or renew their passports. Attendees do not need to make appointments. Individuals must provide the following: Proof of U.S. citizenship in the form of a certified birth certificate, previous passport, consular report of birth abroad or certificate of naturalization/citizenship; proof of identification such as a valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization, military ID card or government ID card; and one color passport photograph mearusing 2x2 inches in size. Photos may be taken on site for $15. Adult passports cost $130 and child passports cost $100, each with an additional $35 execution fee. More information on specific forms, fees, and required identification can be found on the library’s website at www.dhcls.org/passports.