Around the Wiregrass

A car show fundraiser for Wiregrass 2-1-1 will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Keel & Co. Distillery, 119 W. Church St., in Headland. There will be music, food, activities, raffles and cold beverages. Vehicle entry is $15 and all trucks, cars, Jeeps and motorcycles are welcome. Vehicles must pre-register by Nov. 8 and must in place by 1:30 p.m. for judging on the day of the event. Forms and fee can be turned in to the distillery or by email to tinakey81@yahoo.com. For more information, call Gene Sims at 334-350-0876, Stacey Holland at 334-726-9153 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.

NOV. 14

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer a special hands-on children’s program in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on Nov. 14, 9:30-11 a.m., and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. The program will be led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association and is designed for kids ages 7-11. Cost is $5 per person and registration must be in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.

NOV. 18