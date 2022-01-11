Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 10

Girls Inc. of Dothan will host the 27th annual Father Daughter Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The evening features a buffet dinner catered by Chef Kym, music by the band Kingfish and 360 Productions, dancing, photographs by Tracy Arnold, a huge balloon drop and a gift for each attendee. Reservations are required. Cost is $130 per couple and $50 for each additional daughter. Reservations increase $20 after Feb. 3. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. Reservations can be made online at https://girlsincdothan.org/fatherdaughter/ or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.

FEB. 11

The 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo will be held on Feb. 11 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. The expo is a free event with lunch provided. Speakers will cover agronomic updates, cotton outlook, chemical updates and more. Vendors will also be on hand. CCA and pesticide points available. For more information, call 334-693-3800.