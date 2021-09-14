Around the Wiregrass

The Dothan/Houston County Teacher Retirees will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon at a cost of $14. Money for the lunch should be mailed with the $10 membership fee to Nellwyn Peters by Sept. 3. If you did not receive a membership form, call Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205. Attendees are asked to support the group’s statewide project, Help Feed Alabama, by bringing a food donation to each meeting.

A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Library for the Dothan Houston County Library System will be held Sept. 16-25 at the Westgate Branch Library, 535 Recreation Road, in Dothan. A preview sale will be held Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. for current members of Friends of the Library. Anyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at the door with a minimum $5 membership. The sale is open to the public Sept. 17-25 during regular library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. New and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects available with hardback books $2 each and paperback books $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. All items will be half price on Sept. 22 and 23; 25 cents on Sept. 24 and 25; and free on Sept. 28. Proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.