Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 30

German Coffee Club will meet March 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. We are playing bingo this month. For more information, call Chris Williams at 475-6388 or Marianne Owens at 389-1607.

The Entrepreneurship Council will host a networking seminar Thursday, March 30, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce (5:30–7:30 p.m.): “Breaking Barriers to Home Ownership,” with Keller Williams Realty’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Open to everyone (you don’t have to be a Chamber member), $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MARCH 31

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, March 31, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and interact in the Esperanto language. Ĉeestantoj lingvekzercos Esperante kun la pinto de kafo kaj teo de la urbo. Proksime de la Troy-Universitato-flago. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu

APRIL 1

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan on April 1. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 1-2

A special global program, You Can Face the Future with Confidence!, will be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Marianna, Florida. The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4. In Northwest Florida, this program will be held in the six languages listed above and also in Patwa (Jamaican Creole). Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on JW.ORG, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

APRIL 2

American Legion Post 73 will host a Young Adult Easter Bash (ages 16 and up) on Sunday, April 2, at Gilded Oaks, 9 County Road 517, Elba. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the Easter egg hunt begins at 8 p.m. Enjoy food trucks and a nighttime Easter egg hunt. Bring your flashlights and cell phones to test your nighttime Easter egg hunting skills. Prizes include two laptops, one large screen television, ear buds, portable speakers, gift cards, and more. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the gate or from an American Legion member. For tickets and more information, contact post 73.americanlegion@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page American Legion Post 73, Enterprise, Alabama.

BY APRIL 3

The registration deadline is April 3 for Older Americans Day, hosted by SARCOA and being held Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds in Dothan. There will be sponsored booths with information, resources and goodies, games, a car show, and live entertainment. Attendance is free. You must be 60 years or older to receive a meal and qualify for prizes. Call SARCOA at 334-793-6843 or visit https://sarcoa.org/older-americans-day/ to register. Interested sponsors can contact Anna Mobley at anna.mobley@sarcoa.org.

APRIL 6

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, in partnership with the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Foster Grandparent Program /Americorps Seniors, will host its monthly in-service training for the foster grandparents (for its foster grandparents and other seniors) on Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Topic is “Covid-19 Pandemic Updates & What You Need to Know” with guest speaker Dr. Rafeal Norton, RN, MSN and Th.D. Onsite vendors include Maxsip Telecom and AARP. Lunch provided and free drawings for health and wellness gift baskets. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or 334-793-9044.

APRIL 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Brenda Trawick of Echo on April 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 14, 15, 16

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on April 14, 15, and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held on the front lawn of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. There will be all kinds of plants available such as, vegetable, annuals, perennials, shrubs, groundcovers, houseplants, herbs, bulbs, etc.

APRIL 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on April 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The 2023 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8:30 a.m. and event starting at 9:30 a.m. Kevin and Ashleigh Savoy will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information on assisting local kidney patients.

APRIL 21

The Dothan High School Class of 1963 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on April 21 at the home of Jerry and Annie Segars from 4 until 8 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Lee Thomas at fleasthomas@aol.com or call 334-618-3995.

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Alan Sanders of Warrior on April 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 23

The Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Dothan invites you and your loved one living with memory loss to a free, dementia-friendly Spring concert. Join us as we sing fun, familiar songs and reminisce together, on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the lovely Waltz during April at the Cultural Arts Center. Lessons start 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the Choreography Room. Cost is $3 per week. Call/text (501) 766-4845 with any questions. Wear shoes that will slide easily.

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

“Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass” will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.