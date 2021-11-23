Around the Wiregrass

A Chili Country Christmas featuring Josh Goforth will be held by the Brundidge Historical Society on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the We Piddle Around Theater on North Main Street in Brundidge. Goforth is a musician and storyteller who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and at the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival in Troy. Chili Country Christmas tickets are $22 will include preshow chili and the concert. Call 334-685-5524 to purchase tickets or visit the Troy Messenger at 918 S. Brundidge St. in Troy.

DEC. 5

Church on Boll Weevil Circle will hold a building dedication on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. To RSVP, call 334-894-6411 or text 334-406-7982.

The Junior League of the Wiregrass (formerly Dothan Service League) will host the Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 5, to raise proceeds and awareness for the Wiregrass Hope Group, a local organization that provides pregnancy and parenting resources to families in the Wiregrass. Visit festive and beautifully-decorated local homes and gardens and share in the Christmas spirit. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewiregrass.jl.org or find your local Junior League of the Wiregrass member. Tickets are $20 per person.