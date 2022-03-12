Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 16

Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry will be the guest speaker during the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Champions on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Admission is free. Strawberry played 17 seasons with Major League Baseball teams the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.

Evangelism Encounter featuring Evangelist Scott Dawson will be held March 16-17 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Brockton Farm Center, 1055 E. McKinnon St., in New Brockton. Music by Don’t Look Back. For more information, call the Coffee Baptist Association at 334-894-6411.

MARCH 17

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet Thursday, March 17, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $14 buffet luncheon, payable at the door. The program will include a remembrance ceremony and installation of officers. All members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.

MARCH 18

The Alabama Aglow State Advance will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Dothan April 1-2 with registration deadline March 18. The event will feature the husband and wife team Fredrick and Wanda Pitts. Fredrick Pitts is the Aglow International South/Southeast regional advisor, and Wanda Pitts is the Aglow International Mississippi state president. The first session begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, with dinner. Additional sessions begin Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information, call 251-648-4257. Checks can be mailed to AL Area Aglow, 3580 Lakefront Drive, Mobile, AL 36695. Also, visit www.bit.ly/AGLOW22.

MARCH 19

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host: local talent on March 19; Linda Senn of Dothan, March 20; Mercy’s Echoes of Ariton, April 2; Michael McGowan of Dothan, April 9; April 16 local talent on April 16; Covenant Group of Asheboro, North Carolina, April 23; David Frost of Ozark, April 30. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Friends of Army Aviation will host a Family Day and Hangar Dedication along with rides in a historic UH-1H helicopter on March 19 from 2 p.m. until sunset at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar, located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark near Love’s Travel Stop. Cost for a helicopter ride is $60 per person, and tickets are available at the event. Children ages 2-17 may ride with some restrictions and with a parent or guardian’s written permission. Visit www.friendsofarmyaviation.org for more information.

Music in the Park will be held in downtown Geneva on Saturday, March 19, featuring local bands Tuesday’s Echo and Bama Jam. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the park on Commerce Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Tuesday’s Echo features Bobby Boone, Tim Ward, Paula Baxley, Chuck and Gwen Barefield, and Anthony Smith. Bama Jam has Dickey Merritt, Royce Reagan, Richard Hinson, and Ray Smith. Both bands perform several styles of music. For more information, call Bobby Boone at 334-655-2312.

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Virginia Howard from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

MARCH 23

The Wiregrass Blues Society will host a four-part lecture series on the influence Big Mama Thornton, an Ariton native, had on generations of musicians. Thornton was the first to record “Hound Dog,” a song that would later catapult Elvis Presley to stardom. The series begins March 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Enterprise State Community College. A second lecture in the series will be held at Troy University on March 23, but the time has been set. The third lecture in the series will be April 2 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Carver Museum, 305 N. Foster St., in downtown Dothan, and the final date of the series will be April 3, 2-3 p.m., at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ariton.

MARCH 24

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. We will be celebrating Women's Month, and the gentlemen will be preparing a roast beef and cabbage dinner for the ladies. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Enterprise Country Club. Guest speaker will be Steve Flowers, former state representative and currently a political columnist and commentator. All current and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

MARCH 18

APRIL 2

The fifth annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Festival & Live Auction will be held Saturday, April 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Celebration at Jones Crossings, 5918 Fortner St., in Dothan. Cost is $50 per person and $500 reserved table for six. Entertainment will be provided by 360 Productions. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

The Coffee County Relay for Life pageants will be held April 22 at Elba Church of Christ. The pageants for participants up to age 7 will be held at 1 p.m., and the pageant for ages 8 and older will be held at 6 p.m. Email coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com for paperwork.

APRIL 8-10

Wiregrass Master Gardeners 26th annual Spring Plant Sale will be held April 8-10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Perennials, houseplants, annual, shrubs, ground covers, trees, bulbs, herbs, vegetables, vines, and grasses will all be for sale. Plants have been grown by master gardeners from seeds, cuttings or bulbs. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Some wagons will be available, although patrons are encouraged to bring their own. Cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. Call 334-794-4108 for more information.

APRIL 9

The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. There is a $50 minimum donation to receive a walk T-shirt. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information or contact Lisa Baity at 334-547-8467 and lisab@alkidney.org.

APRIL 14

Dothan Leisure Services will host its inaugural Smile, Sparkle, and Shine Therapeutics Pageant on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. The pageant is designed for any special needs girl who lives in the Wiregrass and is 12 years old or older. The pageant provides an opportunity for Dothan Leisure Services to showcase its Therapeutics participants. Pageant registration will open on March 16 and close on April 6. For more information and to register, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751 or lguttowsky@dothan.org. Participants may also register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

APRIL 22

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 30

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m. The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil' Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Foxtrot on Tuesdays during March at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.