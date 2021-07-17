Around the Wiregrass

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will be accepting Low Income Home Energy Assistance applications for crisis and cooling for citizens of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama every Monday in July from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 334-897-3207 or email machis@centurytel.net for an appointment. Applicants will need tribal ID card, Social Security cards for all household members, Alabama State ID for all household members over 18, and an original bill. If the family receives assistance from TANF or SNAP, they must bring a copy of the letter and proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. Anyone who wants to review plans for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Low Income Water Assistance Program and Community Service Block Grants may dos so by appointment only.

Free scarecrow-building workshops for beginners will be held Mondays and Wednesdays in July at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in preparation for the 17th annual “Scarecrows in the Gardens” event in October. These workshops are offered to provide first-timers valuable tips for building a successful scarecrow that will withstand the elements for the month-long display. The hour-long workshops begin at 9 a.m. under the picnic pavilion and will be conducted by board member Larry Dykes. Although the workshops are free, participants are asked to call the Garden office to reserve a space. There is a $20 entry fee to enter a scarecrow in the annual contest. The entry fee is waived for schools. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information about “Scarecrows in the Gardens” or attending a scarecrow-building workshop, contact the Gardens office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.