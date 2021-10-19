Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 21
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Kay S. Jones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan. Jones will talk about the available resources and other facts for coping with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory problems. All current and retired federal employees are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs scheduled at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 and Nov.18 at the Enterprise Country Club. Reservations are not necessary but strongly recommended by email to the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center at 11 a.m., starting with a buffet lunch at a cost of $14 payable at the door. Free flu shots will be available with insurance card. Susan Rigsby from the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will present a program on bees and the health benefits of honey. Contact Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205 or ronltyler@aol.com by Sunday, Oct. 17, to attend. Members are asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.
OCT. 23
The “Heard It Thru the Grapevine” 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, will be held Oct. 23 on the trail at Westgate Park starting at 9 a.m. with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15 which includes awards in five-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Dothan Civic Center on Oct. 23 for a 60-minute live musical experience. For tickets and more information, including VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit DothanCivicCenter.org.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, Oct. 23; Ken & Ken from Panama City, Florida, Oct. 30; Walter Wilson from Dothan, Nov. 6; 3 Days Out of Dothan, Nov. 13; and The Byrd Family of Newville on Nov. 20. A Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with a local sing will be held Nov. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no December performances. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
OCT. 28
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. There will have a bratwurst lunch; for reservations, call Christa Williams at 334-475-6388. Deadline for lunch reservations is Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. Festivities will be closing out the summer season and welcoming in the holiday season. All active duty military and veterans are invited. For further information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 29
Emmanuel Christian School will host First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. A free luncheon will be held at noon with to-go plates available for on- and off-duty personnel who cannot attend. Honored guests include the Dothan Police Department; Houston, Dale and Henry County Sheriff’s Departments; Dothan Fire Department; and Alabama State Troopers. The school is located at 178 Earline Road in Dothan.
OCT. 30
CHARM Inc. will host Pawsfest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Headland. The event, a fundraiser to provide for the needs and medical care of the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter, will include a pet pageant, vendors and a prize drawing. Visit www.charmheadland.org for more details.
OCT. 31
Chancellor Assembly of God Church will host a sing on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. Featured singers will be the Thompsons from Grand Ridge, Florida. The church is located at 105 S. Highway 27 in Chancellor.
OCTOBER
Scarecrows in the Gardens will be open at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens during October. The display, now in its 17th year, features scarecrows along the asphalt walking trails at the gardens, located off Headland Avenue. The botanical gardens are currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the Botanical Center or online at www.dabg.com. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Country 2-Step each Tuesday in October from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. Cost is $2. Wear shoes that will slide.
NOV. 13
A car show fundraiser for Wiregrass 2-1-1 will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Keel & Co. Distillery, 119 W. Church St., in Headland. There will be music, food, activities, raffles and cold beverages. Vehicle entry is $15 and all trucks, cars, Jeeps and motorcycles are welcome. Vehicles must pre-register by Nov. 8 and must in place by 1:30 p.m. for judging on the day of the event. Forms and fee can be turned in to the distillery or by email to tinakey81@yahoo.com. For more information, call Gene Sims at 334-350-0876, Stacey Holland at 334-726-9153 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.
NOV. 14
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer a special hands-on children’s program in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on Nov. 14, 9:30-11 a.m., and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. The program will be led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association and is designed for kids ages 7-11. Cost is $5 per person and registration must be in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.
DEC. 11-12
The Wiregrass Steel Wheels Annual Model Railroad Show has been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12. The event, originally set for Sept. 18-19, will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan.
ONGOING
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.