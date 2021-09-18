Around the Wiregrass

Friends of Army Aviation will host its fourth Dothan Remembers event on Sept. 25-26 celebrating Army aviation and veterans. There will be Huey helicopter rides, a food vendor and a chance to explore the Army aviation heritage. The event will be held in the undeveloped field off John D. Odom Road behind Flowers Hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Helicopter rides are $50 per person and can be purchased at the event or online at friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/. An email will be sent with your ticket so you can print the necessary paperwork and bring it with you to the event. All helicopter riders should be on site no later than 2 p.m. Those ages 16 and 17 may ride with a parent or guardian’s permission while anyone under the age of 16 must ride with their parent or guardian. For more information, email friendsofarmyaviation@outlook.com.